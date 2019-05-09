Distinctive GT Convertible pays homage to the Bavarian region

2019 is Bentley’s centenary year, celebrated with truly unique releases like the this one of a kind GT Convertible and limited edition collection of Bentley Home furniture.

The Bavarian themed limited edition is distinguished by iconic Bavarian colours with a Glacier White exterior paint and Imperial Blue roof, reflecting the Bavaria flag pattern. Continental GT Convertible Bavaria Edition by Mulliner was designed by Stefan Sielaff, Bentley’s Director of Design. Just one single example will be handbuilt by Mulliner in Crewe, England, and officially presented in an exclusive event at Bentley’s Munich retailer.

In a chrome finish, the flag pattern adorns the front fender with enamel infils – Mulliner Bespoke White and Light Blue Sport. There are 22-inch Mulliner Driving Specification wheels and a bright chromed lower bumper grille.

Inside, there are Bavarian flag pattern embroidered seat headrests in Bespoke White and Light Blue Sport thread. Complementing the flag pattern is a Bentley Bavaria Edition treadplate inlay.

Finishing this uniquely crafted interior is a Mulliner Glacier White painted dual veneer with an Imperial Blue hide. There is also Linen contrast stitching and piping and Linen overmat binding and stitching to perfect this exclusive Continental GT Convertible Bavaria Edition by Mulliner.

Limited run of 100 special edition pieces of Bentley Motors Home chair, foot-stool and desk available to order.

Bentley Motors celebrates its centenary with a limited edition collection of Bentley Home furniture unveiled in premiere at the Salone del Mobile fair in Milan. The line, created by Bentley Design, is produced by Bentley Home with just 100 pieces of each style bearing the special Bentley Centenary logo etched into metalwork.

These limited edition pieces comprise a desk, an armchair and a matching foot stool and pay homage to the values embodied at Bentley’s headquarters in Crewe. The metal frames of the pieces are crafted from gold-plated iron, whilst the dark stained oak features are brushed with liquid gold. Each piece celebrates the spirit of a glorious century, whilst looking forward to the years ahead.