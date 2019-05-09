Vantage V12 Zagato Heritage Twins by R-Reforged do justice to Ugo Zagato’s legacy

Zagato 100th anniversary celebrated with this Vantage V12 Zagato Heritage Twins by R-Reforged.

In honor of ZAGATO 100th anniversary, AF Racing, Zagato Milano and Aston Martin celebrate Zagato’s 100-year anniversary with the ultra-limited Aston Martin Vantage V12 Zagato Heritage Twins by R-Reforged.

Zagato is widely known for its iconic automotive art masterpieces with the latest collaboration with Aston Martin being the highly successful limited Aston Martin Vanquish Family Zagato Collection as well as the DBZ Centenary Collection.

Zagato is bound with an eventful and long- standing history. In order to do justice to Ugo Zagato’s legacy, a highly bespoke and emotional automotive masterpiece had to be developed, said Zagato. The Aston Martin VantageV12 Zagato Heritage TWINS by R-Reforged are a worthy tribute to Zagatos heritage.

The Aston Martin VantageV12 Zagato Heritage TWINS by R-Reforged combine the highest craftsmanship with the extraordinary design language of the 1950s and 1960’s.

19 bespoke Coupe´s and 19 bespoke Speedsters will be assembled.

”The Aston Martin V12 Zagato Heritage TWINS by R-Reforged are an exceptional tribute to our very own heritage,” said Andrea Zagato. ‘They are the most beautiful retro-future (neo-classic) designed Zagatos to be ever produced. They combine the best of two automotive worlds: A Speedster in its purest form and the perfectly shaped and astonishing silhouette of the Coupe´. A very bespoke and emotional experience as well as an invaluable and special project.”

The 19 Speedsters and 19 Coupe´s will be assembled at AF Racing AG subsidiary Vynamic. Vynamic GmbH is also known for operating the Aston Martin Vantage DTM car in the Class One regulated DTM racing series.