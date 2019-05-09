Moroso x Johannes Torpe at 2019 Clerkenwell Design Week

For Moroso, Johannes Torpe has designed the Heartbreaker sofa and the family of Precious chairs. A common theme of items in both collections is a metal profile running along the frame, which represents the signature of the Danish designer for Moroso.

During the 2019 Clerkenwell Design Week, which will be CDW’s 10th edition from the 21st to 23rd May, Moroso will present, for the first time in the United Kingdom, two collections created in conjunction with Danish designer, Johannes Torpe.

Heartbreaker Sofa by Johannes Torpe

The stylistic hallmark of the Heartbreaker sofas lies in the design of the armrests, which represent the halves of a heart, or a broken heart, and which whimsically combine to form a full heart when sofas are placed side by side. Hence the name, which playfully alludes to a broken heart or ironically to a “heartbreaker”.

The Heartbreaker collection of sofas was designed as a system for the contract market. The project combines pure, geometric shapes with the utmost comfort, making the product, which was designed for heavy duty, suitable also for residential use.

The product’s second distinguishing feature is the metal base profile available in a variety of finishes, which visually elevates and lightens the sofa’s substantial volume, lending it grace and personality.

Precious Collection by Johannes Torpe for Moroso

The design of the Precious chairs was instead an attempt to slim down the cross-section to the lowest limit possible in order to create a lightweight, elegant product that would defy the laws of physics. The product’s minimalist shape nevertheless is combined with solidity, making it suitable for heavy-duty use, such as in the contract industry. It is a perfect combination not a compromise, between crisp, clear-cut shapes and solidity. In line with the trending taste and love for “precious” materials, the Precious collection offers a rich variety of fabrics and finishes and pays meticulous attention to detail.

The legs on the chairs and stools are extremely slender and the chrome-plated or painted steel plate forming the base of the seat sports a minimalist design reminiscent of the shape of a thin ring or wedding ring.

Product Launches and New Designs at Clerkenwell Design Week 2019

Clerkenwell Design Week (21 – 23 May) is London’s leading design district and an important part of the global design calendar. Set across seven exhibition spaces, CDW venues include fabric, The House of Detention, St James Church and Spa Fields. Each venue reflects the unique nature of this culturally rich area, with leading UK and international companies exhibiting and launching new products during Clerkenwell Design Week. From luxury interiors to innovative lighting, emerging talent and the best of British brands, the exhibition spaces at CDW encompass every facet of design.