Brazilian gastronomy shows great potential, says Michelin Guide Rio de Janeiro & São Paulo 2019

According to Michelin Guide’s inspectors, Brazilian gastronomy “shows great potential, with a wonderful balance between traditional dishes and innovative haute cuisine.” The Brazilian cuisine benefits from a wide variety of locally grown and sourced products.

The 4th edition of The MICHELIN guide Rio de Janeiro & São Paulo 2019 features 18 starred restaurants, including three new one star additions; and 32 Bib Gourmand restaurants, including seven new additions.

Cipriani Copacabana Palace, Oteque, Evvai – The three new one Michelin star restaurants

The three new one-star restaurants making their appearance in the 2019 selection celebrate contemporary Brazilian cuisine:

Cipriani Copacabana Palace, with its live piano music and pool view, dares to mix Brazilian and Italian products, and Chef Aniello Cassese, 32, former executive chef of Gordon Ramsay in London, offers traditional dishes for lunch such as “vitello tonnato” or “tarta caprese;”

Oteque, run by chef and director Alberto Landgraf, receives a star for its unique gourmet menu, and the inspectors were captivated by the personality of the cuisine that honours local fish and seafood;

Evvai, led by chef Luiz Filipe Souza, was noted for the careful textures of his dishes and the skillful blend of flavours, in which the style of the chef is fully expressed in the Brazilian cuisine.

The restaurant D.O.M. with chef Alex Atala retains two stars for its cuisine which displays authentic Brazilian flavours. As does Tuju Restaurant, where chef Ivan Ralston, having created his vegetable garden on the terrace, is now looking to design his own nurseries. It is already possible to enjoy the fresh seafood that comes from its own aquariums, and also its drinking water filter system that is a souvenir of his experience in Asia.

In the kitchen of Oro, the talent of chef Felipe Bronze confirms his two stars again this year. In his two tasting menus the chef honors modern Brazilian cuisine, complemented by a fine local wine list offered by the sommelier, who is the wife of the chef.

The Bib Gourmand selection: the symbol of ‘good quality, good value cooking’, has recognised seven new restaurants this year: