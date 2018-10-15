Designed specifically for gentlemen drivers: Berluti’s driving shoes

Berluti luxury house is introducing the car shoe limited collection with Ferrari. These might be the ugliest Berluti shoes you will see.



Berluti, a subsidiary luxury brand of LVMH that manufactures menswear, especially the leather finishing of calfskin, kangaroo leather and alligator skin, joined forces with Ferrari for a range of driving shoes inspired by the Prancing Horse’s latest models, the Ferrari Monza SP1 and Monza SP2. From the estetical point of view, the result is not some of the inspired pair of shoes from Berluti, a luxury brand associated with the ultimate elegance.

Every detail and styling element of this exclusive collection – including its sculptural, sinuous shapes and stitching – references the iconic Ferraris, their instantly recognisable exterior styling and exquisite interiors.

To further underscore the link to the Prancing Horse, all three models – a Slip-on, an Oxford and a Chelsea Boot – have the same red piping detail on their heels.

When it came to designing and developing the soles used in the collection, Ferrari drew on its wealth of experience with innovative technologies, choosing to craft them in Twill 2×2 carbon-fibre which is not only used in its cars, but also makes for ultra-comfortable driving in particular.

The Ferrari Limited Edition collection was unveiled by Ferrari Chairman John Elkann and Berluti CEO Antoine Arnault at a cocktail party in the brand’s boutique on Paris’s Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré to celebrate both Fashion Week and the Mondial Paris Motor Show. Designed by Berluti and Ferrari, the collection will be available from the start of November in select Berluti boutiques internationally.

Berluti Zero Cut

On the occasion of the LVMH “Journées Particulières”, Berluti unveils the “Zero Cut” shoe, crafted from a single piece of leather and completely devoid of stitching.

The quintessence of Berluti’s bootmaker know-how and expertise is embodied with the “Zero Cut” shoe, crafted from a single piece of leather and completely devoid of stitching – Now available in limited edition in selected stores.