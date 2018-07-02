The new Berluti signature bears the creative stamp of Kris Van Assche

Berluti, a subsidiary brand of LVMH luxury group that manufactures menswear, unveils a new visual identity and its first campaign under the artistic direction of Kris Van Assche. Kris Van Assche has made his first imprint on the heritage of the luxury Parisian brand, which has also redesigned its visual identity.

Belgian fashion designer Kris Van Assche, appointed Berluti Artistic Director in April 2018, will present his first Berluti ready-to-wear collection in January 2019 for the 2019-2020 Fall-Winter season. The celebrated fashion designer already applied his creative stamp on a new visual identity of the luxury house helmed by Antoine Arnault.

Kris Van Assche drew his inspiration from Berluti’s origins. The new “1895 Berluti Paris” logo features the brand’s name as it was carved onto an “Alessandro” shoe tree, which is then accented with the year the founder established himself as a shoemaker. The corners of each letter have been subtly erased to signify new beginnings.

Berluti has unveiled this new visual identity as part of the first campaign by Kris Van Assche. Photographed by Jamie Hawkesworth, the three black-and-white images each depict the torso of a nude model in a minimalist style which, by creating contrast, elegantly highlights the brand’s emblematic shoe, the lace-up “Alessandro” oxford model designed in 1895. For the occasion, the iconic shoe is featured in three versions, all made from a single piece of leather.