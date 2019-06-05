Code Human by Cao Fei x Cai Xu Kun: A Chinese artist photographs a Chinese celebrity super-influencer

Chinese artist Cao Fei collaborates with Prada luxury brand on a special project, ‘Code Human’, starring Cai Xu Kun, the latest to join the Prada’s campaigns line-up, and showcasing the Prada Fall/Winter 2019 menswear collection.

Cao Fei placed Kun, who is a cultural phenomenon, into a futuristic archaeological environment where a perfect man-made KUN lies like a specimen on show in cabinet for visitors to see.

Italian luxury house Prada continues to collaborate with leading practitioners across design, architecture, cinema and art, exploring the intriguing intersection of different cultural disciplines and experiences. ‘Code Human’ is part of a long-standing programme of cross-media Prada campaigns and projects.

Miuccia Prada asked Cao Fei to develop a campaign starring Cai Xu Kun, who rapidly ascended to become the newest “celebrity super-influencer” in the past year, dominating trending topics on social media, appearing in all our internet feeds.

Cai Xu Kun, has already become a symbol of this era of influence, whether it’s the messages of love or criticism from different groups or the chain reaction he causes on the internet.

Cai Xu Kun is a 20-year-old Chinese musician also known as Kun. He is active both asa solo artist and as part of the group Nine Percent. Within excess of 24.6 million followers on Weibo, KUN is one of the most followed and admired and Chinese idols of our time.

“On set, Kunkun (the nickname I gave him on set) would call me “Master Cao” (note: a term of respect given to Chinese elders or teachers), he was very nice, professional, tall and very thin. He said the set design for the film gave him a lot of inspiration. He had a warm demeanour, but you can tell in his heart, there resides a rebellious person,” revealed the artist, who was once a fangirl.

“Edward Furlong, Aaron Kwok, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Prince, Bobby Brown, Kris Kross were all on my idol list during my youth,” said Cao Fei.

“It’s impossible to imagine how powerful he is, he commands a stage and wields the power of the internet. I hope he goes far on his road to success,” added Cao Fei.

Cao Fei is one of the most innovative Chinese artists to have emerged on the international scene. Currently living in Beijing, Cao mixes social commentary, popular aesthetics, references to Surrealism, and documentary conventions in her films and installations. Her works reflect on the rapid and chaotic changes that are occurring in Chinese society today.

Coinciding with Prada Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show in Shanghai, ‘Code Human’ debuted on June 1st, 2019.