Christmas gift ideas for food lovers 2019

Under £10

Honey & Spice biscuits

Giant gingerbreads, marunchinos and spiced biscotti from the brilliant Honeys. From £5.50, honeyandco.co.uk

Redecker wooden mussel brush

For perfect moules mariniere. £7, boroughkitchen.com

Coco chocolate bars

Edinburgh-based chocolatier, South American cocoa, unique artwork. £5, cocochocolatier.com

WA Green London extra long matches

Fancy matches for the domestic goddess. £8, wagreen.co.uk

Tom Kerridge ketchup and brown sauce

Updated condiments from the much-loved chef. £9.95 for two, tomkerridge.com

Howdah? snacks

A packet of these spicy Indian snacks = a school lunch for a child in need. £2.75, harveynichols.com

Stroodles

Semolina pasta drinking straws that biodegrade in just one day. £4.99, stroodles.co.uk

Big Whale egg warmer

David Attenborough’s favourite breakfast accessory. £7.50, souschef.co.uk

Pastifico dei Campi pasta

High-quality pasta with top PGI credentials. £5.95, souschef.co.uk

Peleg Design yolk pig

Cute porker-cum-egg-separator. £9.95, amazon.co.uk

Rex London fish tins

Fishy-themed tins for odds and bobs. £4.25, rexlondon.com

Rocko the dinosaur sweetcorn holder

Useful tool for the dinosaur-obsessed child/adult in your life. £9.95, souschef.co.uk

Doisy & Dam almond and hazelnut butter cups

Posh Reese’s, coveted stocking filler. £1.35, boots.com

Fabienne Chapot lobster oven glove

Oven safety, crustacean-chic. £9, amara.com

Liberty soaps

Now you can smell like your favourite fruit and veg too. £6.95, libertylondon.com

Norður Salt Arctic sea salt flakes

Icelandic sea salt from pure Arctic sea water. £7.95, harveynichols.com

Kikkerland foragers playing cards

Learn something interesting about funghi or pine cones with every shuffle. £9.95, balticmill.com

RBV Birkmann sloth cookie cutter

Quirky cutter for the lazy baker. £4.99, lakeland.co.uk

Pink Sakura bento box bag

Stylish lunch kit for the cool kid. £9.50, souschef.co.uk

Noolibird garden herb rubber stamps

Add some seasoning to your stationery. £7, notonthehighstreet.com

San Cesareo passata

Premium Italian tomatoes packed into every jar. From £3.75, thehamandcheeseco.com

Sarah Raven seeds

Edible flowers to sow in the new year. From £1.95, sarahraven.com

Dionaea muscipula venus flytrap

Keep flies at bay with mother nature’s kitchen aid. £8.50, waitrosegarden.com

Under £50

Drinks by the Dram whisky crackers

Skip the nail file and the teeny notepad and win a single malt. £32.95, masterofmalt.com

Muzzi panettone

Beautifully packaged panettone, including pear and chocolate chip and marron glacé. From £13.95, souschef.co.uk

Ceramic egg cups

Slip-cast Staffordshire porcelain egg cups inspired by London life. £12, helenbeard.com

Paul A Young Very Orangey chocolate segments

Move over Terry’s. £12.95, paulayoung.co.uk

Fortnum & Mason potted Welsh rarebit

Fortnum’s tried and tested recipe. Slather on hot toast, grill and serve. £12.95, fortnumandmason.com

Bespoke Barware cowboy boot shot cups

Yeehah! Wet you whistle and have a hooch hoedown. £49 for 6, notonthehighstreet.com

The Fergroni

Stir with ice, serve with a lemon twist (never orange!). £42, stjohnrestaurant.com

Sir/Madam linen napkins

Featuring words from Emily Dickinson to Mark Twain. £49, couvertureandthegarbstore.com

Parameswaran’s special wynad black peppercorns

Single estate and vine ripened with a great taste. £10.99, lakeland.co.uk

Asterley Bros cocktails

Christmas cocktails that look and taste great. From £14.95, asterleybros.com

Studio YF bowls and dishes

Ceramic figs and pomegranate dishes made by Yasmin Falahat in east London. £30-£45, etsy.com

Tate Otama soup ladle

Chic utensil by Japanese designer Mikiya Kobayashi. £21, twentytwentyone.com

Teatulia tea selection

Black, oolong and green. For the tea enthusiast. £14.95, teatuliabar.com

Suck UK doughnut sticky tape

Sweet and sticky tape with extra sprinkles. £14, selfridges.com

Bonne Maison artichoke socks

Decorated with globe artichokes and honey bees. £16, bonnemaison.fr

Zaytoun tree for life

Help a Palestinian farmer buy olive and almond tree saplings. £20, zaytoun.org

Wine buff glass polishing cloth

For the drinks connoisseur. £12.50, harveynichols.com

Glass lobster ornament

Under the sea Christmas decor. £16.95, libertylondon.com

S’well The Resort Florals bottles

Reusable bottles in fetching florals. £35, amara.com

Dominique Ansel Christmas morning cereal

A decadent start to Christmas Day. £12, dominiqueansellondon.com

Fortnum & Mason merrilossus

Dangerously addictive biscuits for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day and beyond… £17.50, fortnumandmason.com

David Shrigley hip flask

Does what it says on the tin. £24.95, balticmill.com

David Earp cosy and Brown Betty teapot

A cosy made from vintage saris, and Britain’s favourite teapot. Cosy, £45, postcardteas.com; teapot, £38, twentytwentyone.com

Rick Stein kitchen measuring spoons

All your measuring needs, in fish-form. £10, rickstein.com

Yakumi Japanese spice pots

Japanese spices at the ready with these grow-your-own pots. £13, twentytwentyone.com

Apiary beeswax wraps

An attractive alternative to clingfilm. £20, couvertureandthegarbstore.com

Wooden mackerel key ring

Hand-painted by Bath-based artist Jess Hughes. £15, rickstein.com

Over £50

The Lodden Liberty Christmas hamper

Fudge, gin, champagne … Everything for Christmas and more. £250, libertylondon.com

Amy Isles Freeman bowls

Hand-painted bowls with joyous designs of female sexuality. From £145, amyislesfreeman.co.uk

Lina Stores bespoke hamper

Delicious things from much-loved Italian deli in London. From £65, 020 7437 6482

Campbell’s soup can skateboard

A Skateroom and Andy Warhol Foundation collaboration. £220, shop.tate.org.uk

Secret Smokehouse London-cure oak smoked salmon

For a luxurious Christmas-morning breakfast. £70, secretsmokehouse.co.uk

Alex Ebdon hand-painted artichoke board

A useful piece of art. £99, notonthehighstreet.com

Caol Ila 18-year-old whisky

Gentle smoke, soft peat. £81.78, masterofmalt.com

Aluminium yukihira pans

Traditional Japanese pans that are as beautiful as they are practical. From £55, nativeandco.com

Blenheim Forge oyster knife

Forged from high carbon Swedish stainless steel. £180, blenheimforge.com

Cuvée Privée Adopt a Vine – Blanc De Blancs Grand Cru Vintage

Adopt a vine and drink the benefits. From £300, cuvee-privee.co.uk

The Posh Shed Company hedgehog house

Help hedgehogs and keep slugs away from the veg patch too. £75, theposhshedcompany.co.uk

Asahiyaki tea bowls

Stunning wood fired tea bowls made in a 16th generation kiln near Kyoto. £85 each, postcardteas.com

Les Ottomans tablecloth

Turn a midweek supper into a banquet with these regal tablecloths. £85, matchesfashion.com

The Daunt Books cookery subscription

A year’s subscription gets you a cookbook a month from Daunt. £360 dauntbooks.co.uk

Ottolenghi spice hamper

All the hard-to-find spices you could ever need. £65, ottolenghi.co.uk

Marcato ravioli tablet

Perfect handmade ravioli every time. £58, amazon.co.uk

Classical handless jug

Simply stylish and simply functional porcelain jug. £67.50, johnjulian.co.uk

The Wolseley vintage silver-plated coffee pot

Every pot is different but all are engraved. £275, thewolseley.com

Market basket

For every bag purchased, a woman in Ghana receives a reusable sanitary kit. £69, mmaa.social

Advent calendars

Seedlings gardeners’ advent calendar

£35, notonthe highstreet.com

Alain Ducasse chocolate advent calendar

£45, lechocolat-alainducasse.com

Selfridge’s Selection festive mince pie advent calendar

£39.99, selfridges.com

The Gin Explorers advent calendar

£99.95, masterofmalt.com

Percy Pig advent calendar

£5, marksandspencer.com

The Naked Marshmallow Co gourmet advent calendar

£17.50, nakedmarshmallow.co.uk

Lakrids by Bülow liquorice advent calendar

£34.95, souschef.co.uk

Laduree limited edition advent calendar

£32, laduree.co.uk

