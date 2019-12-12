This article titled “Christmas gift ideas for food lovers 2019″ was written by Molly Tait-Hyland, for theguardian.com on Sunday 17th November 2019 11.30 UTC
Under £10
Honey & Spice biscuits
Giant gingerbreads, marunchinos and spiced biscotti from the brilliant Honeys. From £5.50, honeyandco.co.uk
Redecker wooden mussel brush
For perfect moules mariniere. £7, boroughkitchen.com
Coco chocolate bars
Edinburgh-based chocolatier, South American cocoa, unique artwork. £5, cocochocolatier.com
WA Green London extra long matches
Fancy matches for the domestic goddess. £8, wagreen.co.uk
Tom Kerridge ketchup and brown sauce
Updated condiments from the much-loved chef. £9.95 for two, tomkerridge.com
Howdah? snacks
A packet of these spicy Indian snacks = a school lunch for a child in need. £2.75, harveynichols.com
Stroodles
Semolina pasta drinking straws that biodegrade in just one day. £4.99, stroodles.co.uk
Big Whale egg warmer
David Attenborough’s favourite breakfast accessory. £7.50, souschef.co.uk
Pastifico dei Campi pasta
High-quality pasta with top PGI credentials. £5.95, souschef.co.uk
Peleg Design yolk pig
Cute porker-cum-egg-separator. £9.95, amazon.co.uk
Rex London fish tins
Fishy-themed tins for odds and bobs. £4.25, rexlondon.com
Rocko the dinosaur sweetcorn holder
Useful tool for the dinosaur-obsessed child/adult in your life. £9.95, souschef.co.uk
Doisy & Dam almond and hazelnut butter cups
Posh Reese’s, coveted stocking filler. £1.35, boots.com
Fabienne Chapot lobster oven glove
Oven safety, crustacean-chic. £9, amara.com
Liberty soaps
Now you can smell like your favourite fruit and veg too. £6.95, libertylondon.com
Norður Salt Arctic sea salt flakes
Icelandic sea salt from pure Arctic sea water. £7.95, harveynichols.com
Kikkerland foragers playing cards
Learn something interesting about funghi or pine cones with every shuffle. £9.95, balticmill.com
RBV Birkmann sloth cookie cutter
Quirky cutter for the lazy baker. £4.99, lakeland.co.uk
Pink Sakura bento box bag
Stylish lunch kit for the cool kid. £9.50, souschef.co.uk
Noolibird garden herb rubber stamps
Add some seasoning to your stationery. £7, notonthehighstreet.com
San Cesareo passata
Premium Italian tomatoes packed into every jar. From £3.75, thehamandcheeseco.com
Sarah Raven seeds
Edible flowers to sow in the new year. From £1.95, sarahraven.com
Dionaea muscipula venus flytrap
Keep flies at bay with mother nature’s kitchen aid. £8.50, waitrosegarden.com
Under £50
Drinks by the Dram whisky crackers
Skip the nail file and the teeny notepad and win a single malt. £32.95, masterofmalt.com
Muzzi panettone
Beautifully packaged panettone, including pear and chocolate chip and marron glacé. From £13.95, souschef.co.uk
Ceramic egg cups
Slip-cast Staffordshire porcelain egg cups inspired by London life. £12, helenbeard.com
Paul A Young Very Orangey chocolate segments
Move over Terry’s. £12.95, paulayoung.co.uk
Fortnum & Mason potted Welsh rarebit
Fortnum’s tried and tested recipe. Slather on hot toast, grill and serve. £12.95, fortnumandmason.com
Bespoke Barware cowboy boot shot cups
Yeehah! Wet you whistle and have a hooch hoedown. £49 for 6, notonthehighstreet.com
The Fergroni
Stir with ice, serve with a lemon twist (never orange!). £42, stjohnrestaurant.com
Sir/Madam linen napkins
Featuring words from Emily Dickinson to Mark Twain. £49, couvertureandthegarbstore.com
Parameswaran’s special wynad black peppercorns
Single estate and vine ripened with a great taste. £10.99, lakeland.co.uk
Asterley Bros cocktails
Christmas cocktails that look and taste great. From £14.95, asterleybros.com
Studio YF bowls and dishes
Ceramic figs and pomegranate dishes made by Yasmin Falahat in east London. £30-£45, etsy.com
Tate Otama soup ladle
Chic utensil by Japanese designer Mikiya Kobayashi. £21, twentytwentyone.com
Teatulia tea selection
Black, oolong and green. For the tea enthusiast. £14.95, teatuliabar.com
Suck UK doughnut sticky tape
Sweet and sticky tape with extra sprinkles. £14, selfridges.com
Bonne Maison artichoke socks
Decorated with globe artichokes and honey bees. £16, bonnemaison.fr
Zaytoun tree for life
Help a Palestinian farmer buy olive and almond tree saplings. £20, zaytoun.org
Wine buff glass polishing cloth
For the drinks connoisseur. £12.50, harveynichols.com
Glass lobster ornament
Under the sea Christmas decor. £16.95, libertylondon.com
S’well The Resort Florals bottles
Reusable bottles in fetching florals. £35, amara.com
Dominique Ansel Christmas morning cereal
A decadent start to Christmas Day. £12, dominiqueansellondon.com
Fortnum & Mason merrilossus
Dangerously addictive biscuits for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day and beyond… £17.50, fortnumandmason.com
David Shrigley hip flask
Does what it says on the tin. £24.95, balticmill.com
David Earp cosy and Brown Betty teapot
A cosy made from vintage saris, and Britain’s favourite teapot. Cosy, £45, postcardteas.com; teapot, £38, twentytwentyone.com
Rick Stein kitchen measuring spoons
All your measuring needs, in fish-form. £10, rickstein.com
Yakumi Japanese spice pots
Japanese spices at the ready with these grow-your-own pots. £13, twentytwentyone.com
Apiary beeswax wraps
An attractive alternative to clingfilm. £20, couvertureandthegarbstore.com
Wooden mackerel key ring
Hand-painted by Bath-based artist Jess Hughes. £15, rickstein.com
Over £50
The Lodden Liberty Christmas hamper
Fudge, gin, champagne … Everything for Christmas and more. £250, libertylondon.com
Amy Isles Freeman bowls
Hand-painted bowls with joyous designs of female sexuality. From £145, amyislesfreeman.co.uk
Lina Stores bespoke hamper
Delicious things from much-loved Italian deli in London. From £65, 020 7437 6482
Campbell’s soup can skateboard
A Skateroom and Andy Warhol Foundation collaboration. £220, shop.tate.org.uk
Secret Smokehouse London-cure oak smoked salmon
For a luxurious Christmas-morning breakfast. £70, secretsmokehouse.co.uk
Alex Ebdon hand-painted artichoke board
A useful piece of art. £99, notonthehighstreet.com
Caol Ila 18-year-old whisky
Gentle smoke, soft peat. £81.78, masterofmalt.com
Aluminium yukihira pans
Traditional Japanese pans that are as beautiful as they are practical. From £55, nativeandco.com
Blenheim Forge oyster knife
Forged from high carbon Swedish stainless steel. £180, blenheimforge.com
Cuvée Privée Adopt a Vine – Blanc De Blancs Grand Cru Vintage
Adopt a vine and drink the benefits. From £300, cuvee-privee.co.uk
The Posh Shed Company hedgehog house
Help hedgehogs and keep slugs away from the veg patch too. £75, theposhshedcompany.co.uk
Asahiyaki tea bowls
Stunning wood fired tea bowls made in a 16th generation kiln near Kyoto. £85 each, postcardteas.com
Les Ottomans tablecloth
Turn a midweek supper into a banquet with these regal tablecloths. £85, matchesfashion.com
The Daunt Books cookery subscription
A year’s subscription gets you a cookbook a month from Daunt. £360 dauntbooks.co.uk
Ottolenghi spice hamper
All the hard-to-find spices you could ever need. £65, ottolenghi.co.uk
Marcato ravioli tablet
Perfect handmade ravioli every time. £58, amazon.co.uk
Classical handless jug
Simply stylish and simply functional porcelain jug. £67.50, johnjulian.co.uk
The Wolseley vintage silver-plated coffee pot
Every pot is different but all are engraved. £275, thewolseley.com
Market basket
For every bag purchased, a woman in Ghana receives a reusable sanitary kit. £69, mmaa.social
Advent calendars
Seedlings gardeners’ advent calendar
Alain Ducasse chocolate advent calendar
£45, lechocolat-alainducasse.com
Selfridge’s Selection festive mince pie advent calendar
£39.99, selfridges.com
The Gin Explorers advent calendar
£99.95, masterofmalt.com
Percy Pig advent calendar
The Naked Marshmallow Co gourmet advent calendar
£17.50, nakedmarshmallow.co.uk
Lakrids by Bülow liquorice advent calendar
£34.95, souschef.co.uk
Laduree limited edition advent calendar
£32, laduree.co.uk
