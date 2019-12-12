Jumeirah’s Capri Palace in Italy announces exciting upgrades and refurbishments in the pipeline

Capri Palace in Italy Reopening as Capri Palace, Jumeirah in April 2020.

The luxury hotel, founded by Tonino Cacace, stands high above the Gulf of Naples and fully embodies the Italian Dolce Vita; with an authentic Capri style and sea views.

Jumeirah Group Adds Capri Palace in Italy to Its Expanding International Portfolio

Designed in the style of an eighteenth-century Neapolitan palazzo, Capri Palace has attracted many since it first opened its doors in the 1960s, establishing itself as the island’s most iconic hotel. Under Jumeirah’s direction, the high-end property is set to continue to grow.

Reopening as Capri Palace, Jumeirah in April 2020, this luxury Italian property enjoys an idyllic location in bustling Anacapri; one of the most exclusive and unspoiled parts of the island. Jumeirah Group, the global luxury hospitality company and a member of Dubai Holding, announced it has been appointed to operate and manage the renowned Capri Palace.

Capri Palace, Jumeirah is bringing the existing Jumeirah international portfolio to six hotels in Europe, including Jumeirah Frankfurt, Jumeirah Port Soller, Jumeirah Lowndes Hotel, Grosvenor House Suites Jumeirah and The Carlton Tower, Jumeirah. In addition to the group’s portfolio, of hotels in the Middle East, Jumeirah further manages hotels in China and Maldives with additional properties planned for 2020 in Indonesia and Oman.

The tasteful interiors of the open spaces flow into the 68 guest rooms. White, blue and neutral tones create a Mediterranean atmosphere, whilst the ceramic tiles and bespoke furniture evoke the sense of an Italian family home,

The luxury hotel is home to three of the island’s Michelin stars. The hotel’s signature restaurant L’Olivo, which serves Mediterranean classics; whilst Il Riccio- the hotel’s private beach club, and is the only beach club in the world to have one star.

In the hotel’s wine cellar, La Dolce Vite, you get the chance to savour more than 10,000 wine labels from every region in Italy and learn about the country’s rich selection of indigenous grape varieties

Capri Palace, Jumeirah is also revered as a wellness destination, with the exclusive Capri Beauty Farm upholding a loyal international following. Under the direction of the esteemed Professor Francesco Canonaco, this world class- medical spa facility- on the cutting edge of medical research- offers highly specialised signature treatments including the ‘Leg School’ and the ‘Metabolic Response’ which have won acclaim the world over.