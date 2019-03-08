Dreaming of the perfect holiday abroad or a stay-cation to unwind? Without a doubt, this gastronomical oasis won’t fail to delight even the most demanding gourmet.

Actress, designer and all-time style icon Sarah Jessica Parker brings her famous designs to the elegant Shai Salon at Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach. Shai’s team, led by Executive Pastry Chef Cyril Dupuis, have worked to create a Fashion Afternoon Tea inspired by the shoe, the signature grosgrain detail found on each and the unique jewel colours of each shoe design of the new SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker collection.

Exclusive to the Middle East region, this fashion-forward shoe collection handcrafted in Italy, carrys names such as Jamila, Sana and Amira to reflect on the beauty of their wearers. Guests can admire the luxury shoes while enjoying their fashion afternoon tea with tasty treats from the exclusive menu. This menu includes a selection of finger sandwiches, pastries, and scones.

Highlights in the menu include egg and cress brioche with piquillo pepper and sundried tomato, mouth-watering mango passion fruit chocolate cake and a traditional strawberry jam and clotted cream scone with a hazelnut chocolate spread twist.

The afternoon tea menu itself has been created by Four Seasons Executive Pastry Chef Cyril Dupuis, who has excelled in the art of pastry for almost 30 years. Dupuis has gained knowledge from the world’s most renowned chefs such as Alain Ducasse and Pierre Hermé.

“Dupuis has become a culinary legend in the world of the finest and the most exquisite desserts, incorporating traditional, authentic, Parisian flavours with modern techniques to create his own signature dishes. The majority of Dupuis’ recipes come from his traveling experiences, where he immerses himself in the local food culture, strolling through the provincial markets in a hope to discover unconventional tastes,” explained Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach’s team.

The luxury resort’s Assistant Bar Manager, Paolo Silvestri, has also launched cocktail making classes to show guests how to muddle, build, stir and shake cocktails. The SJP Fashion Afternoon Tea is available to enjoy in Shai Salon & Terrace at Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach until the start of Ramadan on May 5, 2019.

Last month, Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach brought another unique culinary experience to life as it introduced Gastrohome, the new online delivery service now available on Uber Eats. Diners are invited to choose from an enticing array of healthy and delicious dishes prepared by Four Seasons expert culinary masters, and indulge in a sumptuous feast in the comfort of their own home. Drawing inspiration from international influences, the menu takes guest’s palates around the globe featuring items like roasted stone bass, organic buckwheat salad, a beef taco platter, raspberry mascarpone tartlet and many more.