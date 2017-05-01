Harrods x Sophia Webster Butterfly-themed Afternoon Tea.

When Charles Henry Harrod opened his grocery in 1849, one of the first commodities he chose to stock was tea – undoubtedly the drink of the age. Ever since, Harrods has taken great care and pride in sourcing its teas. Each year, only the finest teas are selected, all of which can be found in Harrods Food Halls on the Ground Floor, or sampled here in The Tea Room. These teas can be enjoyed alone, or as part of the luxury department store’s traditional Wedgwood Afternoon Tea experience, served in Wedgwood china.

This Spring, Harrods has teamed up with British shoe and accessories designer Sophia Webster to design an exquisite afternoon tea. The Chiara sandals, the Bibi Butterfly flats… sample sweet versions of Sophia Webster’s iconic shoes, created by Harrods’ in-house chefs. Taking butterflies as the theme, the stunning tea will be available in The Georgian from Monday 15th May to Friday 23rd June 2017.

The spread features patisseries inspired by the designer’s Spring/Summer 2017 shoe collection, with tailored flavours to match the designs and delicate details.

“I’ve really enjoyed working with the culinary masters at Harrods on this afternoon tea collaboration,” Sophia explained. “It’s been a fun and creative process to bring my shoes to life in a new format – through dessert!”

Too-good-to-share treats include an iced Chiara sandal gingerbread biscuit, a passion-fruit Shoe Box and a golden sea-salt and caramel mousse sphere, decorated with a hand-piped chocolate butterfly wing. Alongside this, you’ll find peach and passion-fruit macaroons, chocolate sponge cake and other afternoon tea favourites, all served on Wedgwood crockery from the Vibrance collection, making it a truly elegant affair.

Harrods’ flagship restaurant, The Georgian, dates back to 1911 and was named after the then newly crownedKing George V. The Georgian soon became a popular destination for members of high society to enjoy a spotof mid-afternoon tea before promenading around Hyde Park. Today, visitors can enjoy a wealth of sweet and savoury refreshments in the elegant Art Deco-inspired surroundings created by interior designer Christopher Guy.

The Luxury Afternoon Tea at The Georgian Restaurant includes your choice of Harrods’ fine tea and a flute of rosé Champagne, an amuse- bouche, a selection of finger sandwiches, a selection of freshly prepared tea pastries from the patisserie, warm scones served with clotted cream, strawberry jam,rose-petal jelly and homemade lemon curd, a Harrods trifle, and Fresh strawberries served with cream or Pimms No.1 syrup.