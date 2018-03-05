Christian Louboutin x Puig to bring the beauty business to the next level



Puig and Christian Louboutin announced a long-term license agreement under the Christian Louboutin beauty brand.

Five years after having developed a successful one-of-a-kind universe for beauty by Christian Louboutin, both global players launch a multi-year partnership involving creation, development and distribution in the luxury beauty territory.

“I am happy to continue this adventure with the Puig family. When I first met Marc and Manuel Puig, I immediately understood we had a lot in common. We are both a family business, we talk the same language and we are both passionate about what we do. Puig will be able to develop my vision of beauty according to the brand values,” commented Christian Louboutin.

“We are delighted to sign this agreement with Christian Louboutin. We respect his brand and creativity and we want to build on his original and innovative presence in the beauty territory,” said Marc Puig, Chairman and CEO of Puig Beauty & Fashion Group.

“Puig is the best partner to bring our beauty business to the next level while understanding and protecting our DNA and keeping our existing high positioning in the market. As we strongly believe in our potential in beauty, we’ve decided to sign a license agreement. I would like to thank Robin Burns- McNeill and Sam Ghusson and Batallure Beauty who have been great partners for the last five years,” added Alexis Mourot, Christian Louboutin Chief Operating Officer and General Manager.

Founded in 1914 by Antoni Puig i Castelló in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, Puig markets its products in 150 countries and is directly present in 22 of them, employing 4,483 people worldwide. In 2015, it reached €1.645 billion in net revenues and €126 million in net income.

Both in the fashion and fragrances sector, Puig operates under the Nina Ricci, Carolina Herrera, and Paco Rabanne brands. In the fashion industry, it is also the majority shareholder of Jean Paul Gaultier. In perfumes it also operates under the license of the brands Comme des Garçons, Prada, Penhaligon’s, L’Artisan Parfumeur and Valentino, amongst others.