CHLOË SEVIGNY: VINTAGE MUSE

American actress, fashion designer, director, and former model Chloë Sevigny is launching new Vintage category on Vestiaire Collective, Europe’s premier luxury resale platform. The new vintage category goes live in conjunction with an editorial styled and conceptualized by VESTIAIRE COLLECTIVE’s Contributing Fashion Director Kate Foley and Head of Vintage Marie Blanchet.

Kate Foley explains, “Chloë Sevigny is Vestiaire Collective’s vintage muse because she has always been such a huge champion of vintage and has a wonderful, unexpected way of wearing vintage that can only come from deep understanding and love of fashion from past decades. She is the ultimate vintage icon.”

Vintage lovers everywhere will be one step closer to achieving the style icon’s look with exclusive access to “SHOP CHLOË’S PICKS,” a curated selection of her personal vintage favorites chosen from VESTIAIRE COLLECTIVE’S impressive vintage archive, launching on its mega menu.

“Vintage now, because it has always been vintage for me,” says Sevigny of her partnership with VESTIAIRE COLLECTIVE. “When I grew up, most of my clothes were second-hand. My mother would always bring me thrifting. It was all I knew, what I was comfortable with. At a very early age, I became addicted to the thrill of the hunt; scouring through the thrift stores trying to find the perfect Laura Ashley dress or Ralph Lauren blouse.”

Ranging from $75 – $4,500 on vestiairecollective dot com, Sevigny’s specially curated vintage selection of hard-to-find items includes a white shirt dress and electric blue legging shoes by Maison Martin Margiela, coat by Prada, blouse and skirt by Yves Saint Laurent, bag by Hermès, shoes by Church’s, accessories by Supreme, one-of-a-kind unsigned vintage pieces and more.

“Vintage is beyond fashion, the essence of second hand, iconic timeless rare luxury and designer pieces that are more than ever inspiring today’s fashion. Launching Vintage as a category means that Vestiaire Collective is affirming that one of a kind pieces produced before 2000 are the gems of second-hand luxury,” said Marie Blanchet, Head of Vintage of Vestiaire Collective.