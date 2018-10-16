Blue is the new black for Vacheron Constantin x Bucherer Traditionnelle

Swiss luxury watch manufacturer Vacheron Constantin is introducing three new Traditionnelle watch models created in collaboration with Bucherer, the Swiss haute horlogerie company based in Lucerne, Switzerland. Each timepiece is endowed with a blue opaline dial, pink gold case, sapphire crystal caseback and dark blue Mississippiensis alligator leather strap. In addition, each caseback receives an exclusive engraving.

With three exclusive watches, Vacheron Constantin shares its passion for refined and complicated timepieces with Bucherer’s expert clientele. From the pink gold case to the blue opaline dial, a first in the Traditionnelle line, these elegant creations have been finished extraordinarily – as one would expect from the watch manufacturer with the longest uninterrupted history.

The Vacheron Constantin Traditionnelle Bucherer BLUE EDITIONS is powered by an in-house automatic movement with a date display, and comes with a blue alligator leather strap. It also bears the Hallmark of Geneva, “a guarantee of the watch’s origin, savoir faire, durability and precision.”

The Vacheron Constantin Traditionnelle Small Model Bucherer BLUE EDITIONS is housed in a beautiful 18K 5N pink gold case and features a bezel set with 54 diamonds. The blue alligator leather strap with a pin buckle provides a secure and elegant fit on the wrist.

The Vacheron Constantin Traditionelle Automatic Rose Gold Round Dial Mens Watch 87172/000R-B512 is powered by an automatic movement with a 2455 calibre and is developed and manufactured by Vacheron Constantin. The timepiece consists of 194 individual components and has a power reserve of 40 hours. The watch displays the date, hours and minutes and also features a small seconds subdial at the 9 o’clock position, which is complemented by the 18K 5N pink gold case.