Andrea Mancuso x Perrier-Jouët’s Metamorphosis glasses infused with reinvented nature

Maison Perrier-Jouët presents Metamorphosis by Andrea Mancuso of Analogia Project. Maison Perrier-Jouët commissions creative talents for their capacity to express the cultural heritage of the luxury champagne House through the prism of the twenty-first century, as well as their own unique identity.

As part of Designart Tokyo 2019, Maison Perrier-Jouët unveiled its artistic collaboration with Italian designer Andrea Mancuso of Analogia Project for the very first time to the public at Galerie Perrotin Tokyo. The resulting creations then formed part of a banquet that took place in the eponymous restaurant of Pierre Gagnaire, three Michelin-starred French chef and the newest Maison Perrier-Jouët Artisan of the Wild. Andrea Mancuso’s Metamorphosis then travelled to design miami/ 2019:

Maison Perrier-Jouët and Design Miami/ 2019 have collaborated for the past eight years to offer emerging artists and designers visibility on an international platform.

Andrea Mancuso’s Metamorphosis is a collection of six glasses infused with reinvented nature that unite traditional craftsmanship with modern technology. Exploring the metamorphoses of nature, the Italian designer also draws a parallel with the House’s savoir-faire that turns grapes into champagne.

Andrea Mancuso is a Milan-based Italian designer with a background in furniture and lighting design. In 2011 he cofounded Analogia Project, a multidisciplinary practice that uses design as a means to distort reality and to provoke emotional connections with the viewer. Though his work takes shape in a variety of mediums, its defining character is its ability to tell a story. Every object, installation, and interior transports the viewer through history, culture, time, and space.

The Metamorphosis was brought to life with the help of glassmakers from Fondazione Berengo, and ceramists Alessio Sarri and Nuevoforme.