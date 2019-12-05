Virgil Abloh’s One Drop Can Make A Rainbow: collectible items that expand our ways to hydrate 

As announced in December of last year, evian has been working closely with their Creative Advisor for Sustainable Innovation, Virgil Abloh to explore new ways for consumers to hydrate.

Evian presents One Drop Can Make A Rainbow by Virgil Abloh

evian and visionary designer Virgil Abloh have partnered on a series of limited-edition designs and innovative projects. The collection features stylish, collectible items that expand ways to hydrate while offering new sustainable choices, bringing together Abloh and evian’s shared vision.

Architect, artist, engineer, designer Virgil Abloh embodies next generation possibilities.

“Virgil is a creative innovator who has a degree in civil engineering and a CV that includes everything from creative direction to award-winning fashion design. Virgil is the embodiment of the next generation possibilities,” said Shweta Harit, evian Global Marketing VP.

Abloh’s designs for evian are inspired by one of nature’s most beautiful but simple phenomenons, the rainbow.

“The notion that one drop of water can create a rainbow served as the inspiration and metaphor to drive my first project as evian’s Creative Advisor for Sustainable Innovation Design,” said Virgil Abloh. “As light refracts through that droplet, it reveals its full polychromatic potential. We don’t see just water, we see infinite possibilities and inspiration for anyone. Everyone.”

The exclusive design is available at Design Miami/ 2019 and select hotels and restaurants, including Swan, Komodo, OTL, Planta, Nautilus, SLS South Beach, Delano, Bagatelle, Bâoli, Kiki on the River, Mandrake, and Novikov.

Collectable limited-edition glass bottle

The collection also features limited quantities of the highly desirable, refillable Soma glass water bottle, designed as a hydration accessory for a conscious generation. The 75 cL bottle is adorned with perfectly formed water drops in a range of arresting colours, continuing the “One Drop can make a Rainbow” concept. The shatter-resistant glass bottle has an easy grip protective silicone sleeve, leak-proof natural bamboo cap and is emblazoned with Virgil’s “Rainbow Inside” mantra in an array of eye-catching colours.

The Interceptor and The Ocean Cleanup

At the end of October, evian shared the launch of the world’s first scalable solution for removing plastic from rivers, following the announcement of a collaboration of parent company Danone with The Ocean Cleanup at the World Economic Forum in Davos in 2018.

The Interceptor vessel has been supported by a two-year research mission between the Dutch non-profit start-up and evian’s parent company, Danone. The Ocean Cleanup analyses and categorises the collected debris from the first prototype in Indonesia, as well as understands better the challenges in extracting and treating the waste that is recovered.

Participation in this research mission has been part of a broader roadmap implemented by evian to become a circular brand by 2025 through pioneering partnerships and collaborations to redesign packaging, accelerate recycling initiatives and recover plastic waste from nature.