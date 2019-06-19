A glittering collision: Cartier Magnitude High Jewellery Collection

Magnitude, Cartier‘s new high jewellery collection, is an unexpected encounter between precious stones and ornamental hard stones. The enigmatic stones bear witness to the origins of the world, transporting us beyond time. Movement and fluidity are prerequisites in every Cartier creation.

Original forms, landscaped materials, the stones of the new Cartier collection shake up the conventions of High Jewellery. The are gems whose radical beauty causes wonder and whose mysteries intrigue us.

The art of subtraction: each element is designed for, and adapts to, the body.

Cartier managed to free High Jewellery from precious metal constraints in order to reveal the beauty of the stones themselves. Each necklace is createad using light structures so that the gems may caress the skin.

In this collection, diamonds allow rutilated quartz to sparkle, sapphires glow alongside matrix opals, emeralds gleam next to rock crystal… Side by side the gems converse in a dialogue that flits between opacity and transparency, the mineral and the precious, pure colours and shimmering nuances, earth and light.

The collection was celebrated at Shoreditch Townhall in East London.

The dazzling pieces were first worn at the 2019 Met Gala. Lily Collins’ Cartier necklace worn at the Met Gala needed security guard.

According to foxbusiness, the “To the Bone” star revealed the High Jewelry necklace not only needed a security team but also a special key to unlock it. Lily Collins graced the Met Gala’s pink carpet wearing the Cartier necklace made of platinum, emeralds, rock crystal, onyx, black lacquer and diamonds, Forbes reported.

“A slew of celebrities took full advantage of jewelry’s ability to transform an outfit at Met Gala. Lily Collins, for instance, was lucky enough to debut the Cartier Magnitude High Jewelry Collection necklace, which is a particularly special piece. Cartier gathered a set of seven rare, round emeralds from Colombia totaling 46.09 carats. Taking inspiration from kinetic art, the necklace features contrasts of colors, geometric shapes, and optical effects. Now that’s what we call a statement necklace.”

Hosted by the jeweler’s C.E.O. and president, Cyrille Vigneron, the launch of its second high jewelry collection of the year showcased 204 pieces incorporating a wide array of materials. Made entirely in Paris in Cartier’s dedicated atelier, the collection comprises all the usual suspects (huge white diamonds, Kashmir sapphires, rubies and Colombian emeralds) but pitches them against the sort of minerals more often seen in a crystal fanatic’s cabinet of curiosities than such a collection.