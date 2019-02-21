Les Galaxies de Cartier Collection: Inspired by the cosmos and defying the laws of jewelry.

Actress Amy Adams debuted the new Les Galaxies de Cartier collection bracelet and earrings on the red carpet at the 76th annual Golden GIobes along with Étincelle de Cartier and Cartier Destinée rings.

Cartier Maison ventures into interstellar travel with this new limited-edition jewelry collection inspired by the cosmos. Consisting of 14 pieces of jewellery – all limited edition, Les Galaxies de Cartier is “defying the laws of jewelry”, as Cartier said, with new materials and experimentation with weightlessness and gravity. The collection innovates with pieces of capsular jewelry fitted on a metaquartzite base.

Cartier explores where reality and fantasy meet beyond the stars.

Housed within the great galactic disc, the Milky Way, its solar systems and black holes float in a gravitational pull. Using a technique developed by the Maison’s jewelry masters, diamonds are placed using a “trembling setting” or serti vibrant in miniature.

Their star-like radiance is encapsulated beneath a dome of rock crystal and a base of metaquartzite, used for the first time in Cartier’s jewelry design.

The alignment of the Planets – “Explore New, Create Amazing”

Charting an astrological phenomenon, the axes of the planets align to unite the Sun, the Moon, Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, and Saturn. Each design represents a universe in itself, with their ever-changing colors, gleaming with flashes of bronze, green and radiant iridescence.

Sending Tahitian pearls into orbit with two sculptural white gold cage bracelets, each revolves like the planets high up in the sky.

Cartier’s Meteor

Shaping our world with meteorites and asteroids, from stardust made of fragments of rocks crystallized over millions of years, the luxury jewelry Maison steps into a galaxy across the universe where comets infinitely fly.

Pink gold, diamonds, moonstone, and milky quartz create an untamed network of square cones that refract light on one another endlessly.

The Lights of the Earth

Like viewing the Earth from high up in space at night, millions of branches of red, yellow and blue lights form a dynamic urban canvas. A shimmering cluster of stones – yellow and blue sapphires, fiery opals and diamonds – with the freedom to follow your every movement radiate on the sphere’s surface.

Trembling Stars

“The ‘Trembling Stars’ piece consists of a ring, a bracelet and a table clock – creates galactic jewellery that reproduces the wonders of the Milky Way, the solar systems and of gravitational black holes,” katerinaperez said about The Trembling Stars set consisting of a ring, bracelet and a table clock with diamonds, rock crystal, rutilated quartz, metaquartzite and pyrite inclusions.

“The shining stars are represented by diamonds – each one transmitting the far away light of the stars as a consequence of their shimmering Serti Vibrant setting,” added katerinaperez.com.