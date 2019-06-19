New York City’s Essential Group Food Crawl Destinations

NYC is the center of much of America’s ever-evolving cultural phenomena. So, finding out that NYC is also at the center of some of the best gastric experiences you can have in the world is not something that should surprise you. However, with a city as extensive as New York City navigating through the eateries can be a bit tricky. First of all, you must know the city like the back of your hand. If you don’t, there’s always a chance to charter bus rentals in NYC. Do it with some time in your hand, and you’ll not face any problems at all.

If you’re worried about choosing the kind of bus, you can check out this guide. And now, that the transport situation is sorted, let’s look into the food crawl destinations that you should go into.

1. Peter Luger Steakhouse

With a porterhouse steak marinated in the legendary sauce available here, the Peter Luger Steakhouse has stood testament to everything that is carnivorous. Enjoy the juicy steak and the wonderful sides you can choose from this place.

2. The Spotted Pig

The gastropub is known for not letting any part of the sumptuous pig go to waste. Apple sauce braised shoulder knuckles are a terrific choice to have here. For something more straight-up lovely, check out their pork chops and the pork belly tenderloins which you can enjoy some of the best food from around the place.

3. Di Fara Pizza

Think of the old school stories that made pizza so alluring. The owner at Di Fara’s still hand tossed pizza, and the pizza is made right in front of you. The piece of Italy in the heart of NYC has attracted people from all over America for one of the truly classic experiences.

4. Momofuku

Pork Baos trace their origins to China and Tibbet, and the steamed version of bread has found fans all around the globe. Some of the best iterations are found in NYC streets though, and Momofuku might as well be one of the best. The slight aromatic sauce, and the juicy meat piece, this is what dreams are made of.

5. The Halal Guys

Get ready to wait for a while as you go over to this food truck, The Halal Guys have people lining up for their special cuisine at all hours. Check out their special Lamb Over Rice and enjoy the beautiful food here.

6. Arepa Lady

A story that they still tell in dreamlands. Maria Cano was in the street food business and her Columbian food made the entire Jackson Heights area take notice and make it into their own. Now, she owns a business in “Arepa Lady” in Queens. Enjoy the same flavor that made her story happen.

7. Tra Di Noi

The complaint goes that NYC doesn’t know its pasta, as well as some other cities, do. However, sitting down at Tra Di Noi would prove to you otherwise. The pasta is authentic, and it works like magic when you get the lasagna.

8. Pyza

A throwback to the Polish days of old, enjoy the traditional Catholic-Polish cuisine here. One of the best dishes is the traditional Kielbasa, which has gone down in history as one of the best places to have it.

9. La Esquina

If your go-to place for Mexican is Taco Bell, then you’ll be forever changed after La Esquina. Check out their extensive Mexican menu and enjoy the special Callajeros here.

10. Murray’s Cheese

Authentic grilled cheese which brings forward stories from all over the world between two pieces of bread. Check out the classic Murray’s Melt and take the five kinds of cheese, and you’ll end up falling in love. Murray’s Cheese is one of those classic eateries which keeps serving up bangers.