8 vacation escape beauty kits that cover all your bases, and make the ideal travel sets too

Sometimes it can be tough keeping up your skin and haircare routine in warm weather. Here are all the essentials you need in soaring temperatures.

JET-A-PORTER Beach Escape Beauty Kit

NET-A-PORTER‘s ‘Beach Escape’ kit includes nine of our favorite products perfect after travel or exposure to sun, wind and air-conditioning. The kit includes PHILIP KINGSLEY’s ‘Swimcap’ cream, a protective formula originally developed for the first US Olympic Synchronized Swimming Team to prevent damage and discoloration from chlorine, salt water and UV rays. To restore tired, sensitive skin, the kit offers Dr Sebagh’s ‘Rose de Vie Serum’ formulated with organic Rosehip Oil. 111SKIN’s ‘Hyaluronic Acid Aqua Booster’ provides instant hydration to replenish and rejuvenate dehydrated skin. FUR’s ‘Fur Oil’ helps to soften skin to prevent ingrown hairs. On application, Tea Tree and Clary Sage calms redness or irritation caused by shaving or waxing. Omorovicza’s gentle ‘Peachy Micellar Cleanser’ is infused with Damascene Rose Extracts to soothe inflammation and leave a light floral scent. To restore the shine and smoothness your hair, there is Oribe’s scented ‘Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil’ enriched with Argan Extract.

GROWN ALCHEMIST Travel Kit

From air-conditioning to unusual sleeping patterns, Grown Alchemist’s aptly named travel kit contains everything you need to care for your skin during long-haul flights. This collection includes cult favorites such as a hand cream and lip balm, which are perfectly sized for stowing in your carry-on. Spritz on the anti-aging Hydra-Mist+ with Hyaluronic Acid, Desert Lime and Kelp to feel instantly more radiant and refreshed. The Cuticle Oil is blended with Vitamin E and Antioxidants to nourish dry skin and encourage nail growth.

ONIRA ORGANICS The Travel Kit to protect, regenerate and repair broken strands

Onira Organics’ ‘Travel Kit’ features three of the brand’s toxin-free haircare essentials to keep your locks clean and healthy while you’re away. Perfectly sized for carry-on luggage or if you want to try the range for the first time, this set comes with a shampoo, conditioner and mask, along with a shaker bottle to blend the formulas together. It’s neatly packaged in a clear pouch.

OSKIA Advanced Skin Nutrition Set

OSKIA Advanced Skin Nutrition Set is encouraging healthy and glowing complexions. This ‘Advanced Skin Nutrition’ set includes six of her cleverest products packed in a patent travel bag. Suitable for all skin types, it’s perfect for long-haul flights and weekend getaways.

DR SEBAGH Make it Personal Kit

Three of DR SEBAGH‘s best-sellers are included in this ‘Make It Personal’ kit. They can be used alone or combined for a more hydrated, brighter complexion. Rose de Vie Serum is enriched with antioxidant-rich Rosehip Oil that restores the skin’s natural barrier to protect against environmental stressors. Serum Repair is blended with Hyaluronic Acid, which optimizes hydration and works to plumps skin. Supreme Maintenance Youth Serum is formulated with 95% active ingredients, including Resveratrol and Peptides. When mixed with your serum or moisturizer, Pure Vitamin C Powder Cream is designed to smooth imperfections and uneven pigmentation.

RODIN Luxury Essentials Kit

Perfect for travel, Rodin’s ‘Luxury Essentials’ kit comes with four of the brand’s best-selling products in miniature sizes. The ‘Luxury Face Oil’ in Geranium & Orange Blossom is packed with 11 natural essential oils, as well as with antioxidants that will transform your complexion from dry and dull to supple and radiant-looking.The ‘Luxury Lip & Cheek Oil’ in Granatum imparts a sheer, pomegranate hue.

DR. BARBARA STURM Hyaluronic Serum, 10ml

Dr. Barbara Sturm’s highly concentrated serum is infused with hyaluronic molecules that deeply penetrate the skin and provide intense hydration. It also works to combat the damaging effects of daily environmental aggressors and minimizes the appearance of wrinkles. Free from parabens, mineral oil and synthetic fragrance, and suitable for all skin types, the serum will minimize wrinkles caused by dehydration.

CARINE ROITFELD PARFUMS 7 Lovers Eau de Parfum Travel Set, 7 x 10m

Carine Roitfeld Parfums’ Eau de Parfum travel set comprises the seven fragrances which chart the former Vogue Paris editor’s travels to the world’s most romantic cities. From woody ‘Sebastian’ to floral ‘Aurélien’, each scent has a distinctive personality and unique character. “Store today’s favorite in your purse, or keep them all in the elegant leather case,” advises net-a-porter beauty experts.