Weighing 30kg, this the heaviest book telling the story of an automotive brand

At almost a metre wide when opened and weighing approximately 30 kilos, the Bentley Centenary Opus is much more than a coffee table book.

Last week, Bentley Motors announced the opening of a new showroom in Padova, Italy. The new retailer is the second in the country, added to Bentley Milan, established in 2016. Bentley Motors is celebrating its 100th company anniversary in 2019 with unique celebrations taking place all over the world.

As part of this exclusive opening event, Bentley Padova presented the new generation of Bentley Continental GT Convertible, designed, engineered and manufactured at Bentley’s headquarters in Crewe, UK.

BENTLEY CENTENARY OPUS CELEBRATES 100 YEARS OF BENTLEY MOTORS IN THREE LUXURY EDITIONS

Bentley also unveiled the collaboration with specialist luxury book publisher, Opus, in limited edition books featuring extraordinary cars, people and achievements that have built a great global brand. From the splendid Le Mans victories of the 1920s, iconic models of the past, through the renaissance of a new generation of Grand Tourers and the craftsmanship and rarity values of limited edition models, the nine chapters and more than 800 pages powers the Bentley story into life.

Beginning with an introduction by fashion icon Ralph Lauren, in nine compelling chapters the story of Bentley Motors features a foreword from a friend of the brand who is an expert in that field. Subjects include core Bentley values such as Performance, Design, Rarity and Craftsmanship, as well as Innovation and Extraordinary Customers. The final chapter, The Future, is from Bentley chairman and CEO Adrian Hallmark.

Available in three distinct versions – the Mulliner, the Centenary and the 100 Carat limited editions – these will be confined to an exclusive print run of 100 copies worldwide for Mulliner, 500 copies worldwide for Centenary, and just seven for 100 Carat – to reflect the rarity, collectible value and long-term investment that the book embodies.

3D Leather

In the year Bentley Motors celebrates its 100th anniversary, the British creator of extraordinary Grand Touring cars promises to set new standards of luxury and driving pleasure when it reveals the all-new Flying Spur. Bentley unveiled a teaser image of the exquisite three-dimensional diamond leather upholstery developed by Bentley’s craftsmen and women in Crewe, England.