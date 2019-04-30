2019 Hyères Festival: The New Métiers d’Art Prize at the 34th edition of the Festival

The Grand Prix du Jury Première Vision was awarded at the 34th International Festival of Fashion, Photography, and Fashion Accessories in Hyères (from 25 to 29 April 2019). Austrian designer Christoph Rumpf (@theglasspunk) was the winner of the fashion prize for his ready-to-wear menswear collection. Tina Schwizgebel-Wang was awarded this year’s Chloé Prize by Natacha Ramsay-Levi and members of the fashion jury at the 34th edition of the Hyères Festival

Since 1986, the Villa Noailles in Hyères, in the South of France, has been transformed each April into the centre for young talents in the international fashion world and photography.

This year, the coveted award for talented young designers went to Christoph Rumpf from Austria. In addition to the prize money and the patronage of renowned fashion houses, he will also be invited by Mercedes-Benz to present his collection at the MBFW in Berlin this July as part of the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Talents programme. At the 34th edition of the renowned festival, the mobility service provider also presented the showrooms “The Shortlisted” and “The Formers”.

For the high-profile jury, comprising of jury president Natacha Ramsay-Levi (Artistic Director Chloé), last year’s winners Rushemy Botter and Lisi Herrebrugh, Samira Nasr (Fashion Director Vanity Fair USA), Jojo Qian (Fashion Director T Magazine China) and Charlotte Casiraghi, it was a tough choice selecting a winner from among ten promising fashion talents.

In the end, it was Christoph Rumpf who won the day, ahead of Dita Enikova (Latvia), the designer trio of Tetsuya Doi, Youta Anazawa & Manami Toda (Japan), Emilia Kuurila (Finland), Milla Lintilä (Finland), Yana Monk (Russia), Roísín Pierce (Ireland), Tina Schwizgebel (Switzerland), Tsung-Chien Tang (Taiwan) and Lucille Thievre (France). Tina Schwizgebel-Wang was awarded this year’s Chloé Prize by Natacha Ramsay-Levi.

The Grand Prix du Jury Première Vision at the International Festival of Fashion, Photography, and Fashion Accessories in Hyères serves as a springboard for young designers headed for international success.

The winner can look forward to prize money of 20,000 euros from Première Vision, an opportunity to work with CHANEL’s Métiers d’Art, a joint project with Petit Bateau valued at 10,000 euros to create one or more items for the brand and the chance to visit Swarovski’s headquarters and archives in Austria.

This year, Mercedes-Benz has additionally promised that the prize winner will be invited to show their collection at the MBFW in July. Mercedes-Benz will cover all the related costs and provide know-how for the purposes of preparing the show.

The New Métiers d’Art Prize at the 2019 Hyères Festival

A loyal partner of the International Festival of Fashion, Photography and Fashion Accessories in Hyères since 2014, CHANEL brought together members of the jury and friends of the House at its annual dinner. Guests were treated to a private concert by Clara Luciani who was dressed in CHANEL for the occasion.

“I want to be a part of what’s happening”, Mademoiselle Chanel once said. For this 34th edition of the Hyères Festival, that’s the avant-garde spirit CHANEL cultivates by reinforcing its support of young talent through the launch of the Métiers d’art Prize. For 2019, each of the ten fashion designers in competition had a chance to develop a project in collaboration with one of ten houses from CHANEL’s Métiers d’art: Desrues, Ateliers de Verneuil-en-Halatte, Lemarié, Maison Michel, Massaro, Lesage, Goossens, Montex, Causse and Lognon.

A chance for young talents to push the limits of design, this prize was awarded to the best collaboration following the fashion shows. The winner takes home a trophy designed by the goldsmith Goossens and receives the opportunity to produce, with CHANEL’s mentorship, a new creation that will be revealed next year at the 35th edition of the festival.