Missoni x Adidas – a limited-edition range that fuses style and performance

Adidas is collaborating with high-end Italian fashion brand Missoni on a line of performance shoes and apparel. The adidas x Missoni range blends Missoni’s iconic aesthetic with adidas’ focus on high-performance sports apparel.

Co-founded with wife Rosita, the Missoni luxury brand is renowned for its kaleidoscope of colours, unconventional patterns and innovative dying techniques which shaped the modern age of ready-to-wear.

The footwear features a collection of adidas’ iconic Ultraboost which incorporate Missoni’s trademark Space-dying technique on the knitted upper to achieve the iconic “flame” pattern which Missoni is renowned for. Meanwhile, adidas’ industry defining BOOST technology in the shoe’s midsole provides runners with optimal responsiveness and energy.

The range of apparel includes a cast of franchise running product brought to life via adidas Primeknit technology. This range offers the runner a full ensemble with a Primeknit CRU short sleeve, a PHX Jacket that offers a weather protection and breathability, and the iconic Marathon 10 Short in a knit option all in two unique colorways – multicoloured and black and white – available for both men and women. Shoes have a RRP €250, and apparel is priced from €100 to €300.

“The story of this collaboration started from the idea that both our companies’ founders were amazing craftsmen that were constantly pushing the limits of their industry. We hope runners everywhere will enjoy the product range for its creativity and quality above everything else,” said Angela Missoni, Creative Director of Missoni.

Showcasing Missoni’s Authentic credentials in the realm of athletics, founder, Ottavio Missoni, started his career as a runner at the age of 16, and then went on to represent Italy in the 400m finals at the 1948 Olympics Games, London. Presently Ottavio’s daughter, Angela Missoni, is the Creative Director of the business and is committed to infusing the family brand with new energy, communicating new trends and ideas since 1997.