Spotlighting the World’s 7 Most Valuable Luxury Brands

There are brands. And then, there are luxury brands. What’s the difference between them? It’s hard to put into words, but easy to experience and feel. Anyone who has carried a decadent Louis Vuitton bag or donned a spectacular Dior necklace knows the answer. Indeed, luxury brands aren’t just labels: they’re signatures of supreme excellence.

To celebrate these vanguards of deluxe fashion and lavish design, here is a look at the seven most valuable luxury brands according to the consultancy Interbrand (all figures USD):

Founded by legendary designer Christian Dior in 1946, Dior is renowned for its gorgeous and creative designs. The brand is synonymous with feminine glamour and uses historical inspirations to create modern, chic fashion and fragrances.

Headquartered in New York City, Tiffany is known around the world for its exquisite diamond and sterling silver jewelry, as well as a wide range of luxury goods. And yes: you can now have “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” by heading to the café on the fourth floor of the New York City location at the corner of Fifth Avenue and 57th Street. If you’re lucky, you’ll hear a violin soloist play Moon River until your heart melts and you feel like you’re seated next to Audrey Hepburn (and if you’re inspired to learn how to do this for your enchanted guests at home, after finishing breakfast you can head to a music store that offers violin rentals and lessons!).

Founded in Paris by Louis-François Cartier in 1847, Cartier designs makes, distributes, and sells some of the world’s most iconic and luxurious watches and jewelry. Cartier has also been a favorite among royalty, with Great Britain’s King Edward VII referring to the company as “the jeweler of kings and the king of jewelers.” Well said!

Founded by an immigrant hotel worker in Paris named Guccio Gucci, today Gucci is one of the world’s most valuable and recognized luxury brands. The company is also known for courting controversy with its provocative advertising, which critics say undermines women and makes them appear submissive and inferior. While there may be some merit to this view, the fact remains that the Gucci merchandise does the opposite: it makes women stunningly beautiful.

Established in1837, Hermès specializes in upscale leather goods, jewelry, watches, home furnishings, perfume, and ready-to-wear items. Technophiles may also be familiar with the Apple Watch Hermès, which combines Apple’s smartwatch with Hermès’ specially-made single tour, double tour, and cuff watch bands.

Chanel is a high fashion house renowned for its signature luxury goods, fashion, ready-to-wear clothes and haute couture. The company was founded by the inimitable Gabrielle Bonheur (Coco) Chanel, who once said that “a girl should be two things: classy and fabulous.” That is probably the purest definition and description of Chanel that exists!

Was there any doubt? Louis Vuitton continues to reign as the world’s most valuable luxury brand, and for many good reasons. And by the way, if you’re waiting for a spectacular bag or wallet to go on sale, then you can forget about it. Louis Vuitton doesn’t do sales — period!