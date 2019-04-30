Marriott International Launches Home Rentals In Over 100 Markets

This curated selection of homes aims to connect travelers to thousands of rental properties around the world offering home-cooked dinners with extended family, lawn games in the backyard or celebrations with family and friends.

Consumer travel needs evolve and so do the offering of the hospitality industry’s actors. Homes & Villas by Marriott International is a home rental initiative offering 2,000 premium and luxury homes located in over 100 destinations throughout the United States, Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America.

“Mariott’s expansion into the home-rental space coincides with Airbnb’s expansion into the hotel industry, transportation, and a new category of short-term rentals that offer hotel-like services including housekeeping and a concierge,” commented Fortune.com. Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky is not worried about Marriott.

“I don’t think anyone is going to be so large that they’re a major threat,” Chesky told CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Monday.

“What started out as a pilot a year ago is now a global offering, providing our guests with the space and amenities of a home backed by a trusted travel company, and the very best in loyalty benefits,” explained Stephanie Linnartz, Global Chief Commercial Officer, Marriott International.

Marriott’s expansion into home rentals was developed as a result of the 2018 pilot under the brand extension Tribute Portfolio Homes. Of the guests who booked a home during the pilot, which was only available in select European cities, nearly 90 percent were members of Marriott Bonvoy and over three-quarters were traveling for leisure with family and friends. During the pilot, the average guest stay was more than triple the typical hotel stay.

Homes & Villas by Marriott International include:

– A four-bedroom cottage on six private acres of California wine country.

– A six bedroom villa in Sorrento, Italy with an infinity pool overlooking the Mediterranean Sea and a wood-fire pizza oven.

– An oceanfront villa in Anguilla with private beach and a personal butler and house staff.

– A 18th century Irish Castle that sleeps 17 and features a private lake for boating and fishing.

– A six-bedroom townhouse in London with a children’s playroom and climbing wall.

Marriott is launching Homes & Villas by Marriott International with select property management companies that are already managing these homes. These trusted property management companies provide guests a professionally cleaned home with 24/7 support, high speed Wi-Fi, premium linens and amenities, and family-friendly conveniences upon request. At launch, the property management companies selected by Marriott include TurnKey Vacation Rentals, LaCure, Loyd & Townsend Rose, Veeve, London Residents Club as well as current hotel owners and operators like Mainsail Lodging, and Reserva Conchal. Over time, Marriott expects to introduce Homes & Villas by Marriott International in additional markets as well as increase the number of homes offered in these launch destinations.

“Our approach to home rentals allows us to curate an incredible collection of homes that deliver an elevated travel experience,” said Jennifer Hsieh, Vice President, Homes & Villas by Marriott International. “By working with a select group of professional management companies that understand and operate in this dynamic landscape, we are able to focus on what we do best – selecting a breadth of homes in inspiring destinations, setting standards for responsive service and designing a seamless booking experience that helps our guests navigate an increasingly complex and uncertain set of home rental choices.”