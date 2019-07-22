11 uncommon experiences not to miss at these new Leading Hotels of the World

This is an exciting time for curious luxury travelers who are looking to explore completely new destinations or take in a familiar city through a different lens.

Each of these new 11 outstanding properties from The Leading Hotels of the World shares the desire to deliver next-level luxury and provide travelers with inspiring experiences: a local farm tour and immersive culinary evening welcomes travelers to Okinawa, Japan, while a private Riva speedboat outing on the Mediterranean coastline gives guests a closer look at Ika, Croatia.

Katikies Garden in Santorini, Greece (opened June 2019)

Katikies Garden provides c. Built on the grounds of a former monastery, the property now includes 40 suites outfitted with a sophisticated design, private pools, gardens, and verandas. Guests can also enjoy a rooftop pool, the De Paul Restaurant, and renowned A. Spa.

Experience a wine tasting and pairing in the hotel’s underground wine bar, which was once the historic monastery’s wine cellar, dating back to medieval times.

Lily of the Valley (Gigaro Beach, La Croix Valmer, South of France)

The Philippe Starck-designed luxury property features 44 rooms and suites and one prestigious villa, a sea-facing signature restaurant, carefully crafted personal wellness programs, and convenient access to the sandy Gigaro Beach.

Embark on a personal fitness or spiritual journey in “The Village,” Lily of the Valley’s 2,000-square-meter sport and wellbeing center where a sense of harmony and rebalance help guests reach their wellness goals.

Maison Albar Hotels L’Imperator (Nimes, France)

Opened June 2019, Maison Albar Hotels – L’Imperator is situated in the historical city of Nimes, known worldwide for its exceptional conservation Roman monuments. With its careful decoration by famed interior designer Marcelo Joulia, the completely renovated L’Imperator exhibits an Art Deco spirit in its 53 refined rooms, four suites and eight private houses. The property also features a 1000-square-meter garden, an extraordinary French culinary experience, indoor and outdoor swimming pools and a spa by CODAGE.

Indulge at one of three culinary outposts by three-starred Michelin Chef Pierre Gagnaire, each offering a creative and gourmet cuisine and all overlooking the sublime garden.

ĀNANTI Resort, Residences & Beach Club (Rezevici, Montenegro)

Perched on a hillside overlooking the Adriatic, ĀNANTI Resort, Residences & Beach Club is a bright newcomer to the Montenegro coast, opening its doors July 2019. The hotel is comprised of 8 villas and 14 suites and complete with an exclusive beach, signature Asian-fusion restaurant, and kids club. The property will open a fully-equipped fitness center and SPA in 2020.

Jump in an ĀNANTI golf cart to be whisked away to the property’s exclusive Beach Club, featuring curated cocktails and wines from around the world.

BLESS Hotel Ibiza (Ibiza, Spain)

Opened June 2019, BLESS Hotel Ibiza is situated on Es Canar’s Cala Nova cove. The 151-room property, with views ofthe Mediterranean Sea, presents unique experiences and services in a paradise complete with hidden coves, hundred-year-old pine forests, and enchanting villages.

Unique experiences at BLESS Hotel Ibiza include a Coco Chanel-inspired rooftop lounge overlooking Cala Nova’sturquoise sea.

Ikador Luxury Boutique Hotel & Spa (Ika, Croatia: opened April 2019)

Located near the coastal town of Opatija, the intimate Ikador Luxury Boutique Hotel & Spa is welcoming guests to 14 luxuriously appointed rooms and suites. This exclusive property features the Nobilion restaurant, a spa, private beach, heated outdoor pool, and only the fourth Riva Lounge in the world.

Take to the sea in high style aboard the hotel’s private Riva Aquariva Super speedboat for a closer look at the hiddenbeauties of the Kvarner Archipelago.

The Manor House at Fancourt (George, South Africa)

Set among 1,500 acres of lush countryside, The Manor House is a national monument that was reinvented as a luxuryhotel. The luxury property’s 18 extraordinary suites all offer personalized, butler-style service and access to the stately Monty Bar,

The Manor House Library, a private swimming pool, and The Manor House Lounge, perfect for afternoon tea. After a long day, indulge at the property’s expansive spa, home to everything from a heated Roman Bath to their signature Roma Stone Placement Massage.

The Houghton Hotel, Spa, Wellness & Golf (Johannesburg, South Africa) – Defining lifestyle and resort living

The Houghton Hotel opened May 2019 in its central location near the business districts in Johannesburg. The expansive property on 168 acres of parkland boasts 68 suites, a Signature Jack Nicklaus Golf course, a spa and wellness center, two-level gym with state-of-the-art equipment, indoor and outdoor heated pools, and multiple restaurants.

An uncommon experience not to miss is an escape at The Houghton’s Jack Nicklaus signature golf course – a championship facility.

Grand Hotel de Kintele (Brazzaville, Republic of Congo): An unforgettable African experience

Located in the heart of the new, avant-garde Kintele area of Brazzaville, Grand Hotel de Kintele displays panoramic views of Congo River. The property’s 200 rooms and suites, spa, culinary outlets and on-site International Conference Center combine architectural elegance with high-end technologies and African culture.

An uncommon experience not to miss, says LHW, is a visit at one of the Republic of Congo’s famous gorilla reserves or impressive national parks.

Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa (Raa Atoll, Maldives)

Amid crystalline blue waters in the middle of the Indian Ocean and surrounded by pristine white beach, Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa offers a collection of 120 private beach and overwater villas. Opening in August 2019 , the resort’s four restaurants, as well as the Emerald Spa, diving center, and sports facility invite guests to relax and recharge in full

indulgence. Travelers seeking an all-encompassing resort experience can enjoy Emerald Maldives’ Platinum All-Inclusive Plan.

Eplore the Maldives’ stunning coral reefs and more than 1000 fish species through the property’s private diving and water sports center.

Halekulani Okinawa (Okinawa, Japan)

Halekulani Okinawa is set on the main island of Okinawa facing a mile of coastline within the Okinawa Kaigan Quasi- National Park. Opening July 26, 2019, the property features 360 rooms with a view of the emerald sea, noteworthy culinary options, a luxury spa featuring a heat facility using natural hot spring waters, and an abundance of natural splendor.

“Taste the island fare while visiting a local farm with Halekulani’s concierge. Then enjoy a private dining experience at an island home to learn more about Okinawa’s culinary and cultural offerings,” recommends Leading Hotels of the World.