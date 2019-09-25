11 Ravens x Hästens Unveiled The Highest Quality Dog Bed

11 Ravens x Hästens announced a limited-edition dog bed collection.

Sharing a passion for combining superior functionality with unparalleled design and beauty, 11 Ravens, the premier manufacturing company for custom-made game tables in the United States, and Hästens join forces and support the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) through a new collaboration.

11 Ravens Partners With Hästens To Create The Highest Quality Dog Beds On The Market.

Each ultra-modern design, ranging in price from $4,800 to $6,400 is customizable to complement each client’s taste and decor with a range of wood types, lacquers, veneers, and laminates.

11 Ravens is a known leader in the luxury game table industry, and will soon make its name known and loved to dog enthusiasts around the world. In collaboration with premier mattress manufacturer Hästens, a company widely known for their opulence through comfort and dedication to excellence since 1852, 11 Ravens will introduce a limited-edition dog bed collection featuring three cutting edge designs for well-loved canines.

Aesthetics is not simply superficial, but always an expression of style and personality.

This concept is a keystone that went into the exceptionally designed Macan dog bed. The distinctive silhouette of the Macan with dynamic coupé lines takes its influence from Italian super sport cars.

Not for the unfashionable, the Cove dog bed exudes an innovative declaration of style. High style and high art converge in the Cove dog bed design, a dramatic statement piece created for the pet owner who has an avowal to fine art and couture fashion.

The Arclight dig bed commands a strong sense of grandeur and lavishness in the most effortless and concise manner. Neat edges and sleek lines seamlessly exhibit a clean design that lends to the classic motifs and timeless attributes that are the cornerstones on which all the Arclight pieces are built.

Hästens mattresses will guarantee dogs the ultimate comfort, and will be available in one of Hästens 14 iconic fabric finishes.

” Since dogs come in many sizes, we are happy to create a custom sized bed for your dog. Our dog beds can also be fully customized with your choice of lacquer, stain, veneer or laminate,” said Hästens in a statement.

The Hastens mattress will ensure that the bed provides not only style for your space, but the ultimate comfort for your pet. Hastens is committed to being latex and chemical-free, and uses only sustainable and ethically produced natural materials such as horsetail hair, cotton, and wool.