Visual Artist Shantell Martin is using iconic 1800 Tequila bottle as non-traditional canvas

The ninth edition of its Essential 1800 Artists Series featuring visual artist Shantell Martin. Special limited-edition series showcases six original works from Shantell Martin using iconic 1800 Tequila bottle as non-traditional canvas.

1800 Tequila launches the ninth edition of its Essential 1800 Artists Series featuring visual artist Shantell Martin and her signature black and white compositions. Shantell is the ninth artist selected for the Essential 1800 Artists series joining the ranks of legendary artists before her, including Keith Haring, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Enoc Perez and more.

Shantell Martin is best known for breaking the boundaries of art and displaying her work on unexpected canvases. From walls to sneakers to articles of clothing, Shantell now adds her one-of-a-kind designs to the iconic 1800 Tequila pyramid shaped bottle.

“Each year, world-renowned artists like Jean-Michel Basquiat, Keith Haring, and Shantell Martin have their work emblazoned on our iconic tequila bottles. These limited-edition bottles, filled with 1800 Silver Tequila, become instant collectors’ items,” explained 1800 Tequila’s team.

“As an artist I’m always trying to think out of the box and into different mediums,” shared Shantell Martin. “Using the 1800 Tequila bottle as an unexpected canvas is another way of transporting my art and starting new conversations inspired by my work.”

Each original design commissioned by Shantell Martin is displayed on the back façade of the 1800 Tequila bottle and features her signature free associated drawings inspired by 1800 Tequila’s mantra – “Just Refined Enough.”

Each work explores honesty and self-confidence for young creatives operating in contemporary culture, said 1800 Tequila in a statement. Art themes include: the future, overcoming the challenges, honesty, trust, humanity, purpose, ambiguity.

1. The Future – We need the support of others – and to give support to others – to reach our goals and to create a better future.

2. Reach Higher – It’s up to us/you to imagine and dream of those ambitious goals, create better futures and to overcome the challenges that come with progress and the challenges that arise as we begin to reach higher.

3. Be Honest – Let’s be more honest with ourselves. Let’s be better versions of ourselves each day.

4. Yes to Yes – Once you battle the ocean of no’s you get to a place where you say yes to yes. Trust yourself and say no to no and yes to yes.

5. Who Are You – The big question which we have yet to find the words to answer – for now let’s ask how will you/we find our way? How do we find our purpose? How do we create our purpose with the integrity of our truest self as the foundation?

6. Sea Can See – Not everything is always as it appears to be and that’s o.k.