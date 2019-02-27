Fashion, Look, Watches|Jewelry

Van Cleef & Arpels’ beloved clip – The stylish and elegant piece in a special exhibition

A jewelry piece in its own right, Van Cleef & Arpels’ clip embodies the luxury Maison’s vision of femininity, timeless style and refinement.

The clip is a form of high-end jewelry holding a special place in the history of Van Cleef & Arpels. Ears of wheat, leaves, chrysanthemums, thistles, feathers and flames, perfect circles, lace bows, foxes, lions, and playful fledglings, as well as charming ballerinas and fairies, may be worn on a hat, belt, pinned to the lapel of a jacket, dress, shoulder or on a neckline as
desired.

Until 30 March 2019, the Van Cleef & Arpels boutique at 20, Place Vendôme is holding an exhibition in the Galerie du Patrimoine entitled “The clip, a stylish and elegant piece.” Fifty-four pieces from the Maison’s private collection, accompanied by documents from the archives.

The exhibition brings together a multitude of motifs, shapes and color combinations typical of the years from 1920 to 2000. Meet the exceptional Spirit of Beauty, and the Chrysanthemum clip in Mystery Set, clip at the Vendôme Boutique exhibition.

The Twelve Dancing Princesses, a tale from Quatre Contes de Grimm, the new High Jewelry collection

The Twelve Dancing Princesses, a tale from Quatre Contes de Grimm, the High Jewelry collection pictured by @SoniaSieff; photos: @Van Cleef & Arpels

Who are the fairies and what makes their presence so magical

Ballerinas and fairies have symbolized the enchanting world of the Maison since the 1940s. Touched with an ethereal grace, these feminine figures have become a signature of Van Cleef & Arpels. Inaugurating an emblematic tradition at Van Cleef & Arpels, the Maison’s first ballerina clips were created in New York in the early 1940s. Born out of Louis Arpels’ passion for dance, these feminine figures rapidly won over collectors with the grace of their postures and the beauty of their costumes. With their rose-cut diamond faces crowned with precious headdresses, they are clothed in dancing shoes and tutus made of diamonds or colored stones.

