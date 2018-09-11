High Jewelry Secret Watches: Van Cleef & Arpels Secret de Cocinelle Unique piece

Genuine jewels and enchanting timepieces, the High Jewelry watches depict the passage of the hours with sparkling poetry. This secret watch tells the tale of a ladybird in Mystery Set rubies graciously walking on a leaf.

From nature to couture, Van Cleef & Arpels’ enchanting sources of inspiration find expression in the combination of two skills: the measurement of time and the excellence of High Jewelry expertise. The alliance of traditional crafts and technical sophistication is magnified by exceptional diamonds and colorful precious stones, endowing the jewels with precious finery. Creating a sense of surprise and wonder, secret watches perpetuate the Maison’s much-loved tradition of mystery. With their skillfully hidden dials, these elegant and inventive pieces allow their wearers to tell the time discretely, in keeping with rules of courtesy.

Secret de Coccinelle watch

Paying homage to the theme of nature dear to Van Cleef & Arpels, the Secret de Coccinelle watch tells the tale of a ladybird in Mystery Set rubies graciously walking on a leaf. Tsavorite garnets and emeralds combine their various green hues to depict the rich colors of nature. Thanks to a sliding invisible mechanism specially conceived for this watch, the ladybird hides or reveals the dial by slightly moving along the leaf. When viewed from the side, the piece appears light and delicate and the watch case cannot be seen. In keeping with the High Jewelry tradition, the tips of the leaf are articulated and provide flexibility to the bracelet, which adjusts perfectly to the wrist.

Secret de Coccinelle watch features:

Yellow gold case. Ladybird in pink gold set with buff-topped Traditional Mystery Set rubies, white gold set with diamonds, onyx. Manual-winding mechanical movement (JLC 101). Bracelet in yellow gold set with round emeralds and round tsavorite garnets, clasp in yellow gold. Unique piece.