Nautor’s Swan has a new Group Chief Executive Officer

The 20th edition of the ROLEX Swan Cup – Porto Cervo, the largest and most important meeting of Nautor’s Swan yachts, welcomes an international fleet at the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda. The yachting community is excited to see the 20th edition unfold, both on and off the water.

Nautor’s Swan, the renowed Finnish producer of luxury sailing yachts, based in Jakobstad, has a new Group Chief Executive Officer. Nautor’s Swan announced that Giovanni Pomati has been appointed as new Group Chief Executive Officer. Pomati’s appointment adds further experience and expertise to the Nautor’s Swan team notably in executing the yachting company’s strategic vision and guiding its organisation.

According to Nautor’s Swan, Giovanni Pomati will work closely with Nautor’s Swan Group President Leonardo Ferragamo and, supported by Vice-President Enrico Chieffi, will assume global executive responsibility for all of Nautor’s activities and companies.

Pomati, who is 54 and married with three children, loves travelling and playing sports; in particular, he counts sailing as a life-long passion. A graduate in Industrial Technology Engineering from Politecnico Milano and he has had a long international experience in the automotive sector in the Pirelli Group where, over some 29 years, he held positions of increasing responsibility. In particular, Mr. Pomati was Senior VP of Industrial Operations at global level. As a result, he brings a rich international experience to Nautor’s Swan.

“I am delighted to join Nautor’s Swan,” explained Mr. Pomati. “Swan has been my reference point in the sailing world for a very long time. It is an iconic brand with unparalleled worldwide respect and credibility built over 52 years of product excellence. I will bring with me a forensic attention to product detail inspired by a desire to deliver on our clients’ needs. Innovation, technology, quality and reliability will continue to be at the forefront of our vision.”

“We offer a warm welcome to Giovanni Pomati,” said Leonardo Ferragamo. “We have a lot of confidence in his entry into Nautor’s Swan to implement the ambition, vision and strategy of our Group and to develop its potential. Today, our Company is focused on exciting and challenging objectives such as the complete renewal of the product lines, the development of the worldwide brand representation, the reengineering of the manufacturing footprint and the efficiency of the overall group organization.”

ROLEX Swan Cup 2018 and the Swan 78 in full racing mode

Some extraordinary records were broken during the event, and this just adds to the excitement. The first record is thenumber of the attending ClubSwan 50s. A huge fleet of 15 examples joined the event for the first World Championshipever.

The spectators’ eyes are delighted by a parade of no less than 10 S&S Swan 65s. Such a great number of examples of this iconic model, which marked Nautor’s Swan’s success all around the world (let’s not forget the 1977-78 Wihitbread Round the World Race, won by Swan 65 Sayula II) has never been seen all together.

The brand new Swan 78, the latest born at the Pietarsaari yard, is shown off for the first time, in full racing mode.