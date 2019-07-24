Top Perfumed Hair Sprays to surround yourself with a delicate halo of fragrance



Enhanced by the natural movement of locks, the formula of these scented hair perfumes is enriched with a conditioning agent leaving tresses shiny and soft.

Xerjoff Gran Ballo Hair Spray

Xerjoff Gran Ballo is evocative of balmy, flirtatious Italian nights. Xerjoff’s Gran Ballo Hair Spray provides intensive nourishment thanks to panthenol (vitamin B5) from natural organic extracts, an excellent natural ingredient with body-enhancing properties and conditioning effects on hair keratin. The product rests on the hair stem as a light film, making the perfume last throughout the day.

Balmain Hair Silk Perfume Set

Perfect for detangling unruly strands, it provides brilliant shine and protection against external damage. The formula is infused with moisturising argan oil, leaving behind a trail of the Parisian label’s signature summer scent.

Gucci Bloom Hair Mist (Fragrance notes: Honeysuckle, Jasmine, Tuberose)

Spritz this lightweight hair mist onto locks to surround yourself with a delicate halo of the original fragrance.

YSL Black Opium Dry Oil For Body and Hair

Absorbing quickly for a non-greasy velvet-soft finish, YSL Black Opium Dry Oil For Body and Hair is imbued with theenergy of black coffee and modern femininity of white flowers.

The Merchant Of Venice Red Potion Hair Mist

The Merchant Of Venice’s Red Potion hair mist sparks open with multi-layered notes of immortelle, orange and marigold before blending with rosemary, honeysuckle and cistus. Warming through the core with tonka beans and sandalwood, the exotic scent is released throughout the day to refresh your blow dry.

Diptyque Eau Rose Hair Mist

For a limited time, each item is adorned with a pastel pattern inspired by French toile de Jouy infused with a MiddleEastern sensibility. Add softness and shine to your hair while giving it a delicate touch of rose with Eau de Rose Hair Mist.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Hair Mist

Created to enhance your hair’s natural radiance with subtle fragrance, the alcohol-free formula is designed to respect and protect strands.

Frederic Malle Carnal Flower Hair & Body Oil (Softening hair & body oil)

Using the olfactive clash of tuberose, Frederic Malle’s Carnal Flower hair & body oil is perfect for anyone searching for amagnetic, unforgettable fragrance. Warmed in the palm of your hand, a few drops are enough to instantly soften and enhance the skin. Run through your hair, each strand is given renewed brilliance.

Acqua di Parma Magnolia Nobile Hair Mist

Acqua di Parma presents the Magnolia Nobile mist that delicately fragrances hair with rich notes of bergamot, magnoliaand sandalwood.

Jo Malone London Orange Blossom Hair Mist

A shimmering garden oasis, clementine flower sparkles over a heart of orange blossom and water lily, with warm

undertones of orris and balsamic vetiver.

Byredo Eleventh Hour Hair Perfume (75ml – Scented hair perfume infused with the Eleventh Hour eau de parfum – USD 64.88)

Inspired by the idea of an ominous expedition to the end of time, Byredo expands the Eleventh Hour range with this scented hair perfume. Infused with the rich, explorative notes of the eau de parfum, the spicy opening of Nepalese pepperban Timmur merges with a heart of sweet wild figs, before a deep and warming close of cashmere woods and

tonka bean. Simply spray a cloud and drift through it, leaving a subtle aura of the addictive fragrance.

Show Beauty Lux Volume Mist (Price USD 45.42)

An innovative volumising hair spray provides your locks with salon perfect style that will last all day, Working to lift the hair from the root, this mist should be applied onto damp hair and will give a natural, brushable finish.Lux Volume Mist provides flawless all-day fullness and shine for a truly ravishing look. Patented styling polymers lift hair from the root providing incomparable all-day hold yet a natural, flexible and brushable finish.

Ex Nihilo Fascinate Perfumed Hair Mist (USD 116.78)

Ensure you make a memorable exit with Ex Nihilo’s Fascinate perfumed hair mist. Set to enchant, the fine spray wafts notes of pink pepper, jasmine, vanilla and musk into the air for a seductive aura that moves with you.

DIOR J’adore Perfumed Deodorant (100ml)

A daily refreshing experience, the Perfumed Deodorant Spray gently layers all the notes of the J’adore bouquet.