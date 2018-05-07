Tonino Lamborghini to apply the brand’s style across real estate developments in Dubai

After four 5-star hotels and the recent launch of a luxury Tonino Lamborghini Real Estate project in China, the Italy- based design & lifestyle company announced a new partnership in Dubai with the Oriental Pearls developer. For the next years to come, the combined efforts of the two companies will be focused on bringing a new upscale concept of total living to Dubai.

Oriental Pearls, the real estate developer of upscale urban living spaces, signed an iconic, multi-million dollar agreement with Tonino Lamborghini to apply the Tonino Lamborghini branding, philosophy and values across its real estate developments in Dubai. The exclusive agreement will bring Tonino Lamborghini’s wide range of luxury design products to the Royal Pearls master-planned community that is currently taking shape in Dubai’s Meydan One district.

Through this partnership, Tonino Lamborghini has granted Oriental Pearls exclusive rights to use the Tonino Lamborghini brand in Dubai in the real estate sector for a minimum period of 10 years.

Oriental Pearls specializes in developing iconic, upscale living spaces and themed communities. Joining hands with Tonino Lamborghini enables Oriental Pearls to offer “the ultimate bespoke living spaces, customized and fitted to designer premium standards that haven’t been seen yet in Dubai.”

Offering a range of smart, networked living spaces, set in carefully contoured lawns and meticulously manicured swathes of greenery, Royal Pearls is an innovative 4.6 million square-foot iconic development that will see over 7,500 premium freehold apartments being offered to residents.