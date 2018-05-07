This spring, 106.7M (350FT) Black Pearl, the largest dynarig sailing yacht in the world, was delivered to owners.

Since her launch, Oceanco‘s Black Pearl sailing mega-yacht has proven to be a new generation landmark sailing yacht with a unique identity. Announced in 2012, the DynaRig sailing yacht was presented as the most revolutionary vessel ever built featuring green technologies highlighted by the ability to operate entirely on solar power.

Not only is she the largest sailing yacht in the world, but her unique features such as the state of the art DynaRig system, single level engine room, a hybrid propulsion installation and regeneration mode when under sail – she is set to turn heads the world over – and for decades to come.

“Sold by Moran Yacht and Ship in 2012 and launched in September 2016, she has been undergoing extensive sea trials which saw her reach an impressive top speed of 30 knots under sail,” wrote boatinternational.

The 106.7m (350ft) three-masted sailing yacht Black Pearl is unlike any yacht the world has ever seen, says Oceanco. This complex luxury vessel (Length 106.7m / 350ft; Beam 15m / 49ft) attaining a speed of 17.5 knots or up to 30 knots under sail is the realization of a discerning Owner’s vision. She is the result of an elaborate collaboration on the part of an international group of designers, engineers, naval architects, builders, and project managers.

The designers Ken Freivokh Design, Nuvolari Lenard and Villate Design all played a significant role in Black Pearl’s design evolution. Dykstra Naval Architects designed Black Pearl’s three 70 meter (230ft) DynaRig carbon masts and sailing system. The sail area is subdivided into smaller lesser-loaded sails and they can be set or furled by pushing a button. Astonishingly, all 2,900 square meter of sails can be set in 7 minutes.

BMT, Nigel Gee collaborated with Oceanco to create Black Pearl’s hybrid propulsion system as well as other onboard systems such as waste heat recovery.

As boatinternational notes, “further details are few and far between, with Oceanco remaining tight-lipped about this spectacular sailing yacht project, however, the raised pilothouse and extensive superyacht sundeck can be seen in great detail in the most recent video.”