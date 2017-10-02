Moving, Yachts

Three Fresh Prestigious Awards for  Oceanco’s 110m JUBILEE

on/Comments closed

Oceanco 110m 361ft JUBILEE represents a number of firsts in yachting

Oceanco‘s 110m/361ft  JUBILEE represents a number of firsts in yachting, not only for her size, but also the fact that she is a fully turn-key project completely outfitted at delivery including all Owner’s supplies; tenders, spares, watersports equipment, china, crystal, silverware, table linen, sheets, loose furniture, cushions, et al.

Delivered in July 2017, JUBILEE has already made quite an impact on the luxury yachting world. In just a few months’ time, she has claimed three prestigious industry awards: World Yacht Trophies YACHT OF THE YEAR AWARD for yachts 82m+ and the 2017 Monaco Yacht Show FINEST SUPERYACHT AWARD as well as the 2017 Monaco Yacht Show EXTERIOR DESIGN AWARD.

During her build, she generated a tremendous amount of anticipation as she is the largest yacht ever built at Oceanco and the largest yacht ever built in the Netherlands. When she was revealed to the world, her particularly striking exterior profile created by Lobanov Design, and distinguished interior by Sorgiovanni Designs created a universal buzz. Displacing over 4,500 Gross Tons, with 16.4m/54ft beam, this formidable yacht still maintains a noble profile from bow to stern. Her progressively longer horizontal blue lines make JUBILEE look strikingly distinctive from all other yachts.

Built to Passenger Yacht Code, she has a fully certified helicopter operating deck forward with a concealed mooring deck below. Viewed from above, her curvaceous lines lead aft to a large pool deck with built- in aquarium and substantial beach club below. Sam Sorgiovanni designed the interior to be both spacious and rich, offering accommodation for up to 30 guests in 15 staterooms including an entirely private owner’s deck.

 

Burgess introduced this project to Oceanco and provided technical consultancy and project management as owner’s representative throughout the entire build process.

Oceanco 110m 361ft JUBILEE represents a number of firsts in yachting-01 Oceanco 110m 361ft JUBILEE represents a number of firsts in yachting-

Related posts:

Oceanco Unveils Amara its 120-Meter Resort YachtOceanco’s newly engineered Amara is a 120-meter resort yacht DCIM100MEDIADJI_0002.JPGA glimpse of the S/Y Sybaris – the 70m sailing yacht with the Best Interior this year My Song sailing yacht2017 Superyacht Design Awards: Most Innovative Yachts of the year Heesen Yachts HY17650Project Akoya: Heesen launched the first yacht in the award-winning 50m class to sport a “shark-gray” hull Monaco Yacht Show 2016 New Otam custom range 35m m y GipsyMonaco Yacht Show 2016: New Otam custom range 35m m/y Gipsy
Tagged: