Chanel The Gallery Collection

The Gallery by Chanel: Graphic style meets color in jewelry

Chanel’s new High Jewellery collection is a graphic, colorful creation that blends strength and femininity.

My Green Cuff
Graphic style meets color in jewelry pieces from the new Chanel Gallery Collection, featured in never-before-seen portraits by Sarah Moon.

Evoking the Place Vendôme, the octagonal design incorporates tourmaline and malachite set in openwork jewelry creations that express lightness and movement.

Sculpted in yellow gold, these jewelry creations are brought to life by the geometric elegance of the chain and the octagon, iconic motifs of Chanel style. Each Chanel piece is showcased in its best light through photographs taken by artist Sarah Moon.

Like the links of a chain, lines of gold intertwine on these graphic jewelry creations, each punctuated by solid planes of intense red and diamonds.

Inspired by the iconic 2.55 Chanel handbag, a fluid chain encircles a sculptural gemstone: an octagonal smoky quartz with irregular facets surrounded by a line of diamonds.
