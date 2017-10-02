A Distinctly Southern Sense of Place

For many, the appeal of owning an island home in the Lowcountry is rooted in an unmistakable sense of tranquility that comes with this Southern lifestyle. It is a place where you can quietly reflect, and spend quality time with friends and family without the many distractions of life off the island. Owners at Timbers Kiawah Ocean Club & Residences are able to truly enjoy the destination of Kiawah Island – allowing their imaginations to run free as they explore the area’s ocean, beaches, running and biking trails, and numerous sporting ventures; or stay close to home and take advantage of the exclusive ownership perks and amenities at the Beach Club and Clubhouse.

Stretching 10 miles long and more than a mile wide at its widest point, Kiawah Island covers 10,000 acres of land, most of which is accessible only to residents or guests with island accommodations. Those looking for the ultimate day of relaxation can spend a sun-splashed day stretched out on a private, soft-sand beach with a cool ocean breeze on their skin; and then gather with friends and family for a beachside barbecue in the evening. On the more active days, owners can tee it up at one of the championship golf courses in the area; cast a line to take advantage of the world-class fishing; or set out to see the sights aboard a sailboat, kayak or paddleboard. Island life in the Lowcountry is filled with possibilities.

Unlike many popular island destinations that are remote to the point of being detached from the rest of civilization, Kiawah Island is unique in that it bestows upon its residents the feeling of being miles away from the hustle and bustle of life off the island, yet it is connected to mainland South Carolina via a short causeway. In fact, Kiawah Island is only 21 miles (a scenic 30-minute drive) south of Charleston – a refined southern city revered for its restaurants, cocktail bars, historic homes and gardens, cultural institutions, and an endearing sense of southern hospitality.

Owners at Timbers Kiawah Ocean Club & Residences enjoy the best of the Lowcountry with the modern amenities at the Clubhouse and the contemporary residences; paired with the area’s shopping, dining and natural environment waiting to be discovered. The private residence club (the first of its kind for Kiawah Island) is located on the West Beach area of the island, only a few minutes from Freshfields Village. Here, a diverse selection of restaurants caters to all tastes, and local boutiques neighbor international brands, creating a lively and diverse open-air pedestrian village. Owners can visit the grocery store, do a little shopping and enjoy a treat with the family at the ice cream shop – all within this stylish complex.

Regardless of how owners choose to spend their days on Kiawah Island, they are guaranteed a Lowcountry lifestyle infused with southern hospitality made complete by the sights, flavors and adventures that create a unique and welcoming sense of place.

