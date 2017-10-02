There was a distinct nod to fashion’s favourite French-girl chic, but this season, Marant gave her a distinct edge.

Opening with Kaia Gerber in a crisp white, puff-sleeve top and cropped trousers, there were lashings of broderie anglaise and eyelet-cut tops, dresses and trousers at Isabel Marant Spring Summer 2018 show.

The SS 2018 collection is making way for black and then monochrome combinations, along with ruffled and frilled mini confections.

Moving into sportier, surfer territory, the anorak made something of a luxe comeback tucked into high-waisted crochet bikini briefs, teamed with shorts and clashed with vinyl floral joggers. Culminating with super-shine sportswear for night, grommet-punched leather, balloon-sleeved mini dresses and Gigi Hadid‘s all-black, one-shoulder vest teamed with a harness belt cinching-in black riveted joggers, expect to see Marant girls borrowing from the boys too in the season ahead. Shop Isabel Marant on harrods.