PC-24 business jet takes off from Central Switzerland for its entry on the global market. Pilatus Delivers PC-24 Super Versatile Jet to Launch Customer, PlaneSense.



First customer delivery announced by Pilatus

The very first PC-24 superversatile jet by Switzerland-based Pilatus Aircraft was handed over to the American fractional aircraft ownership business PlaneSense. The first business travelers will enjoy flying aboard it soon after its first flights, and may look forward to arriving at their destinations faster thanks to the PC-24’s unique ability to use short runways. The PC-24’s superb flexibility will open up countless new, as yet unexplored opportunities – as a business jet, Medevac aircraft and for other special missions. That is precisely what really distinguishes the world’s first Super Versatile Jet by Pilatus.

Since 1996, PlaneSense has successfully specialized in offering fractional ownership transportation service with the single engine turboprop PC-12. PlaneSense, currently operating 36 PC-12s, will continue to acquire and operate the popular single, and will use the PC-24 to expand their product offering to new and existing customers.

On hand for the delivery was Pilatus CEO Markus Bucher, who personally handed over the keys to the first PC-24, serial number 101. He

said: “We’ve been eagerly working toward this moment since the conception of this innovative new jet a decade ago. On behalf of the 2,000 Pilatus employees who successfully designed, built, and certified the best business aircraft in our 80-year company history, we are proud to have our long-time customer and partner PlaneSense take delivery of the very first PC-24.”

In addition to the larger cabin and faster speed, PlaneSense will take advantage of the PC-24’s unique cargo door, short field performance, and ability to land on grass runways to access locations which traditional business jets are unable to use.

“Our share owners have enjoyed the ability to travel in and out of smaller airports with the PC-12. The PC-24 is the only jet that will be able to access many of these same airports, which saves clients a significant amount of time over commercial travel and provides tremendous versatility to the PlaneSense program,” said George Antoniadis, PlaneSense founder, President and CEO.

With the larger and faster PC-24, PlaneSense provides an additional option for clients seeking greater speeds, seating for more passengers, and the ability to access islands such as Bermuda. As with the PC-12, the PC-24 will serve PlaneSense clients throughout the United States, Canada, Bermuda, The Bahamas, the Caribbean, and beyond.

When the first in the world production PC-24 jet arrives at PlaneSense, it will complete FAA requirements and then begin a short tour of the U.S. and international locations to highlight its unique capabilities for current and potential future fractional aircraft share owners.

“The PC-24 will demonstrate its versatile short field capability at high altitude airports, such as Telluride in Colorado. There will be times

when the PC-24 is the only jet that can operate out of some runways,” added PlaneSense founder.

images: pilatus-aircraft