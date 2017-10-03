Think Pink!: Qatar Airways launches special pink luxury amenity kits

Qatar Airways wears Rose Pompadour.

Special limited edition pink amenity kits are now being offered to Qatar Airways’ First and Business Class passengers to mark the airline’s continuing support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Each passenger flying long-haul in First Class and Business Class will be presented with a luxury amenity bag created exclusively for Qatar Airways by stylish Italian luggage brand BRIC’S, in a carefully chosen shade of pink called ‘RosePompadour’.

Every one of the highly-sought after amenity kits, designed for men and women, will be accompanied by a specially created card urging customers to Think Pink! and encouraging them to support the fight against breast cancer.

As well as being encouraged to wear pink during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, many Qatar Airways employees will be taking part in a number of initiatives to alert staff to the dangers of the disease and generate funds towards fighting breast cancer.

These include various workshops and awareness-raising lectures designed to raise awareness of the importance of self-assessment and early diagnosis.

The special pink luxury amenity kits are just the latest initiative by the airline to raise both awareness and funds for the disease that affects millions of women all around the world.

The pink shade of Rose Pompadour used for the amenity kits was created in France in 1757 at the famous Sèvres porcelain facility.

The shade, prized for its vivacity and beauty, was one of five colours produced by Sèvres, which helped to define magnificence and luxury in eighteenth-century France.

All passengers flying in First Class and Business Class with Qatar Airways will be offered pink versions of the airline’s signature miniature BRIC’S Bellagio and Sintesis suitcase amenity kits, which feature a hard shell with a Tuscan leather trim.

Each bag contains exclusive products from Italy’s Castello Monte Vibiano Vecchio, the environmentally friendly olive oil company.

The skin care range includes lip balm, hydrating facial mist, and anti-ageing moisturiser in Business Class, with added Night Recovery Cream for First Class kits.

Pink socks, eyeshades and ear plugs complete the range with the addition of a BRIC’S signature luggage tag for First Class.

This September, the airline introduced a new autumn range of limited edition BRIC’S amenity kits in yellow, navy blue, blush and tan for passengers flying long-haul in First Class and Business Class.