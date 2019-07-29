These four small luxury properties offer luxury on their own terms

Enjoy an eco-friendly retreat in Thailand, take in the views in Switzerland, indulge in a taste of the Mediterranean in Andalucía or explore the narrow cobbled streets of Baku. Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) is making a splash this summer by introducing four stylish new properties including the first-ever SLH hotels in Azerbaijan and Málaga to join the brand .

Ocean, pool or mountain views in the suites and penthouses.

Alex Lake Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland

44 rooms from £238 per night including breakfast (Opens July 2019)

On the Western Shore of Lake Zürich, between Zürich and Zug, is Alex Lake Zürich – a contemporary boutique hotel with a private marina and boat-loads of style. Perched on the water’s edge and set across five floors with a very special architectural design of stone and glass, the property opened its doors this month. Alex has 44 rooms and suites all with

glorious lake views, terraces and kitchens, becoming the first boutique Zurich hotel to offer a more enticing extended stay concept for guests. At the heart of the hotel is a dynamic and vibrant all-day dining restaurant and bar, The Boathouse, which serves Swiss-sourced produce and regional wines. The contemporary and sophisticated interiors are complemented by a unique and impressive waterfront terrace with spectacular views across the lake. A peaceful wellness area is also available exclusively for guests and features a sauna, steam room, relaxation area, fitness room, plunge pool, spa treatment room and direct access to the wonderfully clean waters of the lake for swimming. Guests will also have access to several activities and services including the hotel yacht, water sports on the Lake, bicycles for exploring the local area and rowing from the local club adjacent to the hotel.

SLH Insider Tip: One of the highlights of Lake Zurich is the beautiful boat trip to the picturesque town of Rapperswil, famous for its rose gardens, medieval castle and the longest wooden bridge in Switzerland perfect for romantic strolls.

Palacio Solecio, Malaga, Spain

68 rooms from £140 per night including breakfast (Opens December 2019)

Set in Málaga’s Old Town, Palacio Solecio, a former palace from the 18th century has been restored by Antonio Obrador’s Architecture Studio, to rise into a modern style hotel with an Andalusian essence. Classic in architectural style, guests are greeted by glimpses of the hotel’s past from the moment they enter the lobby. The original stone staircase leads guests up to the first floor, where the relaxing décor of the rooms, suites and function spaces fuses historical character with contemporary comfort. The restaurant is a place where tradition and avant-garde cuisine coexist thanks to Michelin star chef Jose Carlos Garcia who transforms traditional dishes from the South of Spain with his innovative touch.

SLH Insider Tip: By day, guests should relax in the hotel’s glass-ceilinged patio, and soak up the sun and bright conversation with tapas and drinks. By night, they can bring the indoors out underneath ornate cloisters and sit by the fountain with evening cocktails.

Dinamo Hotel Baku, Baku, Azerbaijan

28 rooms from £191 per night including breakfast (Opened 11th May 2018)

Conceived as the home of the Dinamo sport society, the elegant city building with geometrical architecture was built in1930s in Baku, and was only transformed into a hotel almost a century later. Inspired by the history of the building, exquisite materials, custom-made furniture and decorative arts sourced from the world of sport, have all played a part in creating the stylish and relaxing atmosphere that can be experienced today. There are friezes and statues punctuating the chic décor of the spa and restaurant, while upstairs, the bedrooms make their own statement with pops of colour.

For dinner, the aptly named Olympia restaurant is the height of fine dining, with an open kitchen, palate-pleasing wine list, and perfectly pitched service. The spa, a luxury health club equipped with a fitness center and swimming pool, also offers a selection of exclusive signature treatments and several beauty services including a Nail Bar. Outside of the Dinamo doors, guests can experience the melting pot of cultures that Baku has to offer. The combination of European, Asian and Middle Eastern influences makes this city a fascinating place to wander – from the cobblestoned ‘old city’ to the ultra-modern Heydar Aliyev’ art complex.

SLH Insider Tip: Children staying on the property can enjoy special welcome gifts, in-room game consoles, children’s bathrobes, and slippers as well as special treats at evening turn-down.

Twinpalms MontAzure, Kamala Beach, Thailand (46 rooms from £341 per night)

Open July 2019

Set on the golden sands of Kamala Beach, on Phuket’s sought-after west coast, Twinpalms MontAzure offers beautifully appointed suites, penthouses and private pool suites ranging in size from a very comfortable 70sqm up to an expansive 300sqm. Guests will also enjoy dipping into the two pools. The site itself offers almost 820 feet (250 metres) of beach frontage shaded by Casuarina trees and leading up to a 200-year old untouched tropical forest. Combining modern luxury with strong eco-credentials, the hotel launches with a strict “no single use plastic” policy, replacing plastic items with bamboo, ceramic and recycled paper instead. Every element of this beachside boutique hotel is inspired by the surrounds – from the panoramic views of the sea from the rooftops to glass that lets the sunlight flood in. Adding to the collection of fantastic culinary places to be in Thailand, Shimmer Beachfront Restaurant serves vibrant Asian cuisine with an impressive wine list. If Phuket’s shores are calling, the hotel’s beach shuttle can take guests to Twinpalms Phuket near Surin Beach – the sister resort – as well as Palm Seaside, Catch Beach Club and Catch Junior on Bang Tao Beach or HQ Beach Lounge on Kamala Beach.

SLH Insider Tip: Guests who enjoy leisurely dining will appreciate the hotel’s indulgent special Saturday brunch at Shimmer Beachfront Restaurant, the place to be for the island’s movers and shakers.