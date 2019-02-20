Designed for comfort and convenience, Jaguar’s bespoke accessories are the perfect present for four-legged friends.

The premium accessory range puts canine comfort at the forefront with a spill-resistant water bowl, foldable carrier and convenient rear access ramp. Muddy paw prints in the car will also be a thing of the past, thanks to a quilted luggage compartment liner and handy portable shower.

Selected to meet the needs of customers and their canines, each accessory has been designed with the comfort and well-being of each animal in mind. They are available now across Jaguar’s range of SUVs – the award-winning PACE family – and the XF Sportbrake.

Jaguar Pet Products have been designed to deliver convenience and performance for owners and their animals. Furthermore, accessories such as the rear access ramp can help protect the muscles and joints of older animals, ensuring their well-being is at the forefront of every journey.

The Pet Luggage Compartment Protection (from £489.70) includes the quilted luggage compartment liner, full-height luggage partition and spill-resistant water bowl – designed to provide protection and easy cleaning of the luggage compartment

The Pet Transportation kit (from £364.05) is providing a comfortable environment for transporting pets, this includes the foldable carrier, spill-resistant water bowl and luggage compartment rubber mat

Pet Care and Access set (from £905.25) combines the full-height luggage partition, quilted luggage compartment liner, access ramp and portable rinse system to ensure owners have everything they need to transport pets in true comfort.