The Michelin Guide Nordic Countries 2019 caters for every type of visitor with a passion for gastronomy and recommends the best places to eat and stay across all categories of comfort and price. This year’s guide lists starred restaurants first, followed by restaurants with a Bib Gourmand, and then restaurants classified with the Plate symbol, signifying good cooking.

Covering Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden, this year’s guide features three new 2 star restaurants: Gastrologik, founded and led by Jacob Holmström and Anton Bjuhr in Stockholm; KOKS, under chef Poul Andrias Zisca in the Faroe Islands; and the reimagined Noma in Copenhagen, under the leadership of chef René Redzepi.

While these three restaurants may appear quite different – the remoteness of KOKS, the understated sophistication of Gastrologik, and the urban farm style of Noma – all three adhere to an ethos of being truly ingredient-led and reflective of theseasons.

In addition to receiving the 2 star distinction, the chef at KOKS, Poul Andrias Zisca, also receives the Michelin Nordic Guide Young Chef 2019 award for his creativity, technical skill and passion.

There are also four new 1 star restaurants this year. Trondheim in Norway is listed in the guide for the very first time and sees two of its restaurants receive a star: FAGN and Credo. In Copenhagen, Alouette receives its first star and there is also a star for Palace in Helsinki.

Credo Restaurant also receives Michelin Nordic Guide Sustainability Award 2019 for its impressive eco credentials and social media engagement promoting better food and sustainable land use practices.

“This is the 6th edition of this title and once again we have expanded the selection as our inspectors continue to find exciting new restaurants, while also following the progress of already established kitchens,” said MICHELIN Guide director Gwendal Poullennec.

“The Nordic countries offer something truly unique and the diversity and buoyancy of the region’s restaurant scene make it so appealing to food lovers from around the world. Chefs continue to develop both their own skills and techniques but also lead the way in reducing food waste, focusing on truly local ingredients and even embracing a more plant-based diet.”

A third new award for 2019, Michelin Nordic Guide Welcome & Service 2019 award goes to the delightful team at Henne Kirkeby Kro in Henne, Denmark. Their friendliness, enthusiasm and organisation help make dining here a truly joyful experience.