Pet packs to pamper dogs and leave them in the lap of luxury

Land Rover is all about enjoying the great outdoors and that goes hand-in-hand with dog ownership for many customers.

With half of Land Rover owners thought to be dog owners, the automotive company has launched a range of premium Pet Packs to help their four-legged friends travel and enjoy the great outdoors.

Each Pet Pack includes a selection of specially chosen accessories to suit a range of requirements. They include a premium quilted load space liner to protect against paw prints, a foldable pet carrier, access ramp, spill-resistant water bowl and a portable rinse system for those muddy walks.

“Our customers told us that the comfort of their dogs on car journeys is crucial. They are part of the family and we recognise that. Our new Pet Packs aim to allow dogs to travel in real comfort and make journeys simpler and more relaxing for dogs and at the same time protect the inside of owners’ vehicles,” commented Finbar McFall, Product Marketing Director.

The premium quilted load space liner is designed to protect the floor, rear seat backs and side wall carpets from muddy paw prints. Manufactured from a soft quilted fabric with an integral rubber mat and detachable bumper protector, it is easy to wipe clean and tailored to fit the vehicle.

The foldable pet access ramp is perfect for helping older or smaller dogs into the rear load space without the need to lift them and is capable of supporting up to 85kg. It features aluminium side panels and a plastic centre section with a high grip tread pattern and rubber feet to prevent it from slipping.

Once inside, the foldable pet carrier provides a safe and comfortable way for dogs to travel. With a lightweight metal frame, quilted fabric cushion and net windows, the carrier is available alongside a 350ml spill-resistant water bowl. The practical design features a large lip and anti-slip rubber base to prevent water from escaping on everything but the roughest terrain.

The portable rinse system holds up to 6.5-litres of water and delivers up to five minutes of continuous flow depending on which of the five spray settings is being used. It is ideal for washing your pet or rinsing off wetsuits or muddy bikes.