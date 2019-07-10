The world debut of a Lexus LC convertible prototype in action

Lexus is extending its exquisite LC flagship coupe range.

A dramatically styled open-top version of Lexus’ flagship LC coupe is to go into production in the near future. The prototype made its debut at 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK (July 4 to 7), a gathering place for some of history’s most notable cars and drivers. The prototype model was teasing the design detail and dynamic capabilities of the full production version.

Detailed specifications and timings for the LC convertible’s market introduction will be announced at a later date.

Professional race driver Nick Cassidy drove LC convertible prototype up the hill at Goodwood Festival of Speed. Nick is currently with LEXUS TEAM KeePer TOM’S competing in the GT500 class of the Super GT series in Japan. Beginning at Goodwood, the prototype LC convertible will take to different venues, gathering feedback for the engineers.

According to the automotive company, the future convertible sports coupe will broaden Lexus’ luxury lifestyle offerings, broadening the LC line-up and giving a sense of a completeness to the brand’s flagship models.

The LC has quickly become established as one of the most sought-after and internationally acclaimed models Lexus has ever created. The potential evolution of the range to include a convertible was signposted at the North American International Auto Show in January, where Lexus revealed the LC Convertible Concept. The concept’s design goal was to express ‘Ultimate Beauty’, and it provoked an enthusiastic response from both industry experts and the public. Like the LC itself, the concept car was honoured on its debut with a prestigious EyesOn Design Award.

Long, low and lean, the LC convertible will share the coupe’s athletic proportions. Its large wheels and short overhangs will signal its performance pedigree and rewarding driving experience.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed is an annual hill climb featuring historic motor racing vehicles held in the grounds of Goodwood House, West Sussex, England in early July. The prestigious automotive event is scheduled to avoid clashing with the Formula One season, enabling fans to see F1 machines, as well as cars and motorbikes from motor racing history, climb the hill.

"There's nowhere better in the world than Goodwood if you want to see priceless exotic cars getting the pants thrashed off them. One million-dollar dream machine after another comes fanging up the hillclimb course, roaring the music of their people to a very appreciative crowd," says newatlas.com.