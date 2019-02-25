Automotive, Moving

Lexus is making the Black Line Special Edition available again

Earlier this month, Lexus showed an NX F Sport Black Line edition at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show. Now, Lexus is giving buyers of the 2019 IS 300 F SPORT a new way to express their style.

The limited edition treatments are proved to be good sellers in the automotive realm.

Lexus, the luxury vehicle division of the Japanese automaker Toyota, is giving fans of the 2019 IS 300 F SPORT a new stylistic package with the introduction of the Black Line Special Edition. Limited to 900 units for 2019, the new IS 300 Black Line brings together unique features and subtle styling changes that add a custom touch to this premium sport sedan.

Production of the 2019 Lexus IS 300 Black Line Special Edition started in early February, so dealers will have examples in showrooms starting in March.

Available on both the rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive IS 300 F SPORT models, the Black Line Special Edition has several exterior features that set it apart from the standard Lexus IS 300. Most notable are the 18-inch, split spoke wheels with a “black vapor chrome” finish, a technology shared with the wheels on the flagship LS sedan. To complement the darker wheels, the Black Line Special Edition also comes equipped with black side mirrors regardless of body color. There are three exterior color options to choose from: Ultra White, Obsidian and Atomic Silver.

To give the interior the mark of a true Special Edition, all Black Line models come with black Nuluxe seats with red accents on the side bolsters and seat cushions. There are additional red accent panels on each side of the center stack along with contrasting red stitching on the seats, center console, and armrests. Also included is a heated, black wood-trimmed steering wheel that features distinctive shades of black that were created by a Japanese calligraphy shop dedicated to perfecting ink for more than 200 years. All Black Line models come equipped with Navigation and triple beam LED headlamps.

Rear-wheel drive versions of the Lexus IS 300 Black Line Special Edition are powered by a 2.0-liter, turbocharged, four-cylinder engine that sends up to 241-horsepower through an eight-speed automatic transmission. The all-wheel drive version of the Black Line Special Edition uses a 3.5-liter V6 with 260-hp and a six-speed automatic transmission.

