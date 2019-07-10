The largest Chopard Boutique in Europe open in London

For the luxury house’s largest European flagship store, Swiss manufacturer of luxury jewellery and watches Chopard imagined a true family home with a convivial atmosphere in the heart of London (12-13 New Bond Street, Mayfair). Many friends of the Maison were present to assist Caroline Scheufele in cutting the traditional ribbon stretched across the entrance of the building.

Chopard’s London new address on Bond Street is now the luxury Maison’s largest European flagship store.

The Chopard boutique facade and all along the arrival route, florist artist Philippa Craddock created a decoration composed of locally supplied flowers that reflected the Maison’s links with nature.

The opening cocktail featured numerous references to British culture. Arriving in a procession of London’s famous black cabs specially personalised by Chopard, the guests who were dropped off at the entrance – with Bond Street specially cordoned off for the occasion – were warmly welcomed by porters wearing bowler hats and exuding an inimitably English breed of elegance.

Among the guests, many friends of the Maison were present to assist Caroline Scheufele in cutting the traditional ribbon stretched across the entrance of the building: Oscar-winning actresses and actors Julianne Moore, Marion Cotillard, Christoph Waltz and Colin Firth – accompanied by his wife Livia Firth – as well as Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi, the Maison’s global ambassador; Araya Hargate, also a Chopard ambassador; Arizona Muse, the face of Chopard’s iconic Happy Diamonds collection; along with James Norton, Alexa Chung and Petra Nemcova.

Refurbished using local environment-friendly materials, this new boutique is another step forward in Chopard’s Journey to Sustainable Luxury and its inaugural evening met the same high standards. The blue and gold carpet rolled out on the street to welcome guests – driven in by the all-electric London taxis commissioned by Chopard – was produced by Aquafil from ENONYL, a fibre made entirely from recycled plastic materials such as used fishing nets.