The Western Hemisphere’s highest observation deck is giving you the feeling of floating in the sky with views you can’t get anywhere else

The Western Hemisphere’s highest outdoor observation deck redefines the New York skyline.

Look 100 stories down from the thrilling glass floor.

Hudson Yards announced that Edge, the Western Hemisphere’s highest outdoor observation deck, will open to the public on March 11, 2020 offering visitors the opportunity to see and experience New York City like never before.

Edge will be a major focal point of Hudson Yards, the 28-acre neighborhood on Manhattan’s West Side that brings together fashion, dining and cultural experiences, 14-acres of public parks and open space and interactive public landmarks including Vessel designed by Thomas Heatherwick and Heatherwick Studio.

Piercing the sky at a soaring 100 floors from its record-setting height of 1,131 feet, Edge will reveal never-before-seen views of The City, Western New Jersey and New York State spanning up to 80 miles. Visitors will enjoy varying levels of thrill from sharing a champagne toast under the clouds to leaning over the city up against the angled glass walls to stepping out onto the glass floor or taking in the view on the outdoor skyline steps from the 100th to 101st floor.

Designed by William Pedersen and Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates (KPF) and extending out 80 feet from the 100th floor of 30 Hudson Yards, Edge redefines the New York skyline. A marvel of modern engineering and structural design, the 765,000-pound observation deck is comprised of 15 sections, each weighing between 35,000 and 100,000 pounds, all bolted together and anchored to the east and south sides of the building. The 7,500-square-foot outdoor viewing area is surrounded by 79 glass panels, each weighing 1,400 pounds, manufactured in Germany and finished in Italy. Interiors of Edge and Peak are being designed by Rockwell Group.

Edge will be open seven days a week year-round from 8:00 AM to midnight. General admission adult tickets are $36 purchased online and $38 purchased on-site.