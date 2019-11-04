Sneak Peek: The World’s Most Sustainable Vehicle according to Fisker

Henrik Fisker says his Fisker Ocean all-electric SUV will be the world’s most sustainable vehicle.

Designed in California by iconic automotive designer, entrepreneur and visionary, Henrik Fisker, the Fisker Ocean claims the title of the world’s most sustainable vehicle. The new all-electric SUV is featuring recycled, vegan and more innovative materials. Henrik Fisker wanted to combine maximum usability with unprecedented driving experience.

“For the past two years, we have been working quietly on an emotionally appealing and affordable luxury electric car that will serve as a flagship for driving positive global change – from the most sustainable materials possible across the supply chain to practicality that will change the perception of what an EV can be,” said Henrik Fisker, chairman and CEO of Fisker Inc.

The vehicle can be experienced through a revolutionary mobile app-based flexible lease model: no long-term contracts, service and maintenance included. The electric car is targeted to begin production at the end of 2021 – with the first high-volume deliveries projected for 2022.

“The future of mobility is about enjoying an electric vehicle without hassle, long-term commitment and the prohibitive high cost of ownership. Driving the Fisker Ocean will be easy: through a flexible lease via a mobile app. And we take care of all the service and maintenance. Simply put, we’re introducing the future of hassle-free, fun and easy e-mobility,” explained Fisker.

Focus has been made on optimizing efficiency throughout the design – including a fixed hood that avoids costly sealing and latches, as well as saves weight. The room under the hood has been optimized for housing new-age electronics and the air conditioning unit – ultimately resulting in more interior space.

Some of the Fisker Ocean’s features include a full-length solar roof, fully recycled carpeting, vegan interior, and eco-suede. The all-electric SUV will come standard with an extended range (target of approximately 250 to 300 miles, depending on driving conditions), enabled by an approx. 80 kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

Fisker has skipped the standard automotive process of making a show car – and will instead reveal a fully running production intent prototype sitting on the actual, completely engineered platform on Jan. 4, 2020. The unveiling will take place during a private event – which will be live-streamed online.