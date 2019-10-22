The Ultimate Travel Trailer: The customized Bowlus Road Chief luxury trailer inspired by racing yachts



Nevada-based Bowlus Road Chief company released a Ritz-Carlton on the wheels made from aircraft-grade 2024-T3 aluminum and materials favored in yacht construction. Handcrafted in California, Bowlus Road Chief’s new luxury trailer called Wave is priced from $225,000.

The Bowlus Road Chief Wave Bespoke Edition will entertain guests in luxury with dining for four. Thanks to the industry’s largest lithium iron phosphate batteries you can spend up to a week off-grid with fully operational appliances. The interior is equipped with outstanding yours & mine closets, ample cupboards and drawers, vanity with medicine cabinet.

The Wave Bespoke Edition was conceived by Bowlus Road Chief ‘s CEO Geneva Long with inspiration from the world of racing yachts and exudes the romance of travel. The exterior is solid 2024 aircraft-grade aluminum, fit to a 1/1000 of an inch before being painstakingly polished by hand to a mirror finish. Walnut, birch and anodized aluminum adorn the interior, creating visual and tactile contrasts for the owner

The Bowlus Road Chief’s reflective armor offers solace and solitude. No matter where you go, you know your privacy is respected and your information is secured. Enjoy a cellular booster, cell enabled router and private wifi network. The signature door system ensures total privacy within the Road Chief, as well. The bedroom, bathroom and main cabin can become their own separate spaces. The spacious hotel-style en suite bathroom with luxurious chrome and teak finishes with a shower that extends outdoors.

The most powerful lithium iron phosphate power system available allows you to spend a full week off-grid while running the microwave and all outlets. You can run the A/C for up to four hours off grid. The entire system can be managed remotely. Indulge in dozens of silent heating settings along with Bowlus Road Chief’s signature heated floors. Additionally, you can revel in continuous hot water. This Road Chief is light enough for almost any crossover or SUV, and EVs like the Tesla X. Tesla X owners love the Road Chief for a true earth-friendly approach to camping.

A spacious, Zen-like bedroom converts from two twins to an incredible king so you can accommodate all your travel companions. The hotel-style en suite bathroom makes traveling to events like Monterey Car Week and the Kentucky Derby a five-star experience. The main cabin has dining for four.

In terms of additional special features, there are mounts for tablets for streaming both in the bedroom and living room. Fine meteorological instruments harken to the bridge of a ship and further complement the theme. A mounted Bowlus Road Chief branded journal is ready to record all of the owners’ fantastic adventures. Table linens complement the theme. Aluminum Wheels are painted black, so the Road Chief appears to “float” above the road. Distinctive badging marks it as a Bespoke Road Chief.